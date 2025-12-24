Happy Holidays from the Orlando Valkyries

Published on December 23, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







As the holiday season is upon us, we want to take a moment to say thank you to our incredible Orlando Valkyries community.

To our fans, partners, sponsors, volunteers, and supporters - your energy, loyalty, and belief in this team mean everything to us. From showing up in the stands to supporting us throughout the year, you help make Orlando Valkyries volleyball something truly special.

As we look ahead to the excitement of the new season, we're grateful for the passion and community that surround this organization. We can't wait to welcome you back to the arena and share another unforgettable season together.

From all of us at the Orlando Valkyries, we wish you and your loved ones a joyful holiday season and a happy, healthy New Year.

Celebrate The Champs With Us On Opening Night!

This is a moment you won't want to miss. Friday, January 9 at 7:00 PM.

Opening Night will feature one of the biggest moments in franchise history as the Valkyries unveil their 2025 MLV Championship Banner in front of our home crowd!

Make sure to arrive early and catch the full Opening Night celebration, from the historic banner reveal to next-level entertainment and exclusive giveaways.

It's the perfect night to bring friends and family to help us pack Addition Financial Arena for a night that will live forever as we celebrate the champs before we go on our title defense.

Purchase Single Opening Night Tickets

Grab Our Opening Night Exclusive Family 4 Pack Here!

4-Match Flex Plans & Season Tickets Available Today

4-Match Flex Plans

Starting at just $51 each, you can grab your own Four-Match Flex Plan which includes:

Opening Night ticket

Any 3 additional matches of your choice

Flexibility + savings compared to single-match tickets

Reserve Your 4-Match Flex Plans

Season Tickets

Enjoy plenty of savings benefits all season long!

Interest-Free Payment Plans: Enjoy flexible payment options, completely interest-free.

Exclusive Savings: Save more compared to single-game tickets.

Priority Seating: Get the best seats in the house for every game.

Unused Ticket Exchange Program: If you miss a game, exchange your unused tickets for another game during the season.

Become a Season Ticket Holder

Interested in Group Experiences?

Group Experiences are Booking Up Fast!

Bring your group and enjoy a fun-filled night with us!

Deposits are now open for any interest in National anthem buddies, high five tunnel, or an on court experience.

Email tickets@orlandovalkyries.com for any interest and make your deposit today before they sell out!

Email tickets@orlandovalkyries.com for deposits







Major League Volleyball Stories from December 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.