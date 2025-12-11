Valkyries Sweep Zamalek Sporting; Claim First American Club Win in Club World Championship History
Published on December 11, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)
Orlando Valkyries News Release
SÃO PAULO, Brazil - After dropping their first two pool play matches to Imoco Conegliano (Italy) and Dentil Praia (Brazil), the Valkyries closed out their final Pool B matchup with a statement win, sweeping Zamalek Sporting (Egypt) 3-0 (25-23, 25-15, 25-23). Orlando finishes the tournament on a high note ahead of the 2026 MLV season and secures third place in the final Pool B standings. With the victory, the Valkyries also became the first team from America in Club World Championship history to earn a match win.
"What a great opportunity to be on a world stage and represent MLV, and I'm really proud of how our team competed," said Head Coach Amy Pauly. "I thought we represented our league and our country really well. This was a great experience for us to prepare for our home opener in January, and it allowed us to see where our strengths and weaknesses lie. Over the next few weeks, we'll work hard to get those ironed out."
Similar to Wednesday's match, Pauly made adjustments to the starting lineup, inserting Naya Shime (opposite) and Emmy Klika (libero) in place of Brittany Abercrombie and Teodora Pusic. In her first start in a Valkyries uniform, Shime tallied 12 kills, the second most on the team, while Charitie Luper led the way with 18.
Orlando's balance was on full display in the opening set, with five Valkyries recording three or more kills: Luper with six, Kaz Brown and Natalie Foster with four, Naya Shime and Hannah Maddux with three, all while hitting .360 or better. Brown and Foster were flawless, each finishing the first set with a perfect 1.000 efficiency.
The Valkyries carried that offensive momentum deep into the match before finding themselves in a 13-19 deficit in the third set. Following a timeout, Orlando got back to what made them so successful: strong first-ball contact and rhythm for their pin hitters. The Valkyries climbed all the way back to within one at 23-24, then closed out the match with three straight points, capped by an ace from Charitie Luper to complete the sweep.
Notes:
Charitie Luper led the match with 18 kills
Natalie Foster led all players with three aces
Orlando recorded 58 kills to Zamalek's 28
Zamalek out blocked Orlando 5-2
Orlando committed 24 errors to Zamalek's eight
Next Match:
Opening Night: (0-0) Orlando Valkyries vs. (0-0) Grand Rapids Rise | Friday, Jan. 9 7:00 p.m. ET | Addition Financial Arena
