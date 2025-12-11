Major League Volleyball Announces 2026 Broadcast Schedule

Published on December 11, 2025

Columbus Fury News Release







The Columbus Fury will play 11 matches on national television broadcasts between CBS Sports Network, Roku Sports Channel and VICE.

Major League Volleyball (MLV) has announced a landmark 50-match national broadcast schedule, marking the league's most expansive media rollout to date and another milestone in the continued growth of professional volleyball in the United States.

The schedule will deliver extensive live coverage of several marquee matchups, culminating in the Major League Volleyball Championship in May. CBS Sports and Roku Sports Channel will again be league partners, and will be joined by ION - broadcasting live the MLV Championship semifinals and final - and MLV's newest league outlet, VICE.

Fans across the country will be able to tune in through a mix of national networks, ensuring unprecedented access. For the third year in a row, all other matches will also be available via the MLV YouTube Channel and locally through team agreements in local markets.

MLV's expanded broadcast reach continues to accelerate the league's visibility, strengthen partnerships with media and corporate sponsors, and continue building a premier environment for professional volleyball talent.

The Fury's full national broadcast schedule, including airtimes and platforms, is available below.

2026 Columbus Fury National Broadcast Schedule

Date Match Network Time

Friday, Feb. 6 Columbus at San Diego CBS Sports Network 10 pm ET

Saturday, Feb. 14 Dallas at Columbus Roku Sports Channel 7 pm ET

Thursday, Feb. 19 Columbus at Atlanta Roku Sports Channel 7 pm ET

Sunday, Feb. 22 Columbus at Orlando CBS Sports Network 4 pm ET

Thursday, March 5 Columbus at Orlando Roku Sports Channel 7 pm ET

Tuesday, March 10 Omaha at Columbus Roku Sports Channel 7 pm ET

Thursday, March 19 Columbus at Indy CBS Sports Network 8 pm ET

Saturday, March 28 MLV All-Star Match CBS Noon ET

Sunday, April 5 Grand Rapids at Columbus Vice 5 pm ET

Friday, April 10 Atlanta at Columbus Roku Sports Channel 7 pm ET

Sunday, April 12 Columbus at Grand Rapids Roku Sports Channel 3 pm ET

Sunday, April 26 San Diego at Columbus Vice 2 pm ET

Thursday, May 7 MLV Championship Semifinal ION TBD

MLV Championship Semifinal ION TBD

Saturday, May 9 MLV Championship Final ION TBD

The Fury open the season on the road on Thursday, January 8 at the Atlanta Vibe before returning to Nationwide Arena for the home opener on Saturday, January 10 against the Omaha Supernovas at 7 p.m.

Single match tickets are on sale now as well as season tickets and partial ticket packages. Click here or email columbusfury@columbusfury.com for details. Fans can also call the ticket office at 614-380-FURY (3879).







