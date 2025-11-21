Fury Set for 2025 MLV Draft

Published on November 21, 2025

Columbus Fury News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury is set for the 2025 Major League Volleyball Draft on Monday, Nov. 24 at Noon ET, with an emphasis on adding point scorers to the roster for the 2026 season.

Fans can watch the MLV Draft live on Roku Sports Channel, with the FAST channel announced as the home of the 2025 MLV Draft. The program will be hosted by Olympian Holly McPeak and former Florida State beach volleyball standout Madison Fitzpatrick for the second consecutive season.

"We are always excited about the draft process," head coach Angel Perez said. "I think it's a beautiful process, trying to evaluate the talent coming out of college to figure out who can help us at the next level. For this year's draft, we are focusing on trying to get point scorers and size. We are trying to build a team that can dominate at the net. With our picks coming later in the draft, we have to be exhaustive in our scouting to find the right pieces that will fit us. Hopefully we can have similar success in the draft as previous years, which I think have been solid and our young players have been important for us."

With three selections in the MLV Draft, including the ninth overall pick in the second round as well as the 20th and 27th overall picks, the Fury will have a great opportunity to bolster the roster with some exciting young talent.

The organization has placed a priority on adding point-scoring players, so Perez will have a close watch on the best available outside hitters and opposites when the team is on the clock. There is a deep pool of talent among draft eligible pin hitters, with collegiate stars from some of the nation's top programs like Kentucky, Nebraska, Stanford and Wisconsin.

TOP 10 OUTSIDE HITTERS (alphabetical)

Emoni Bush, Oklahoma (Campbell River, British Columbia)

Mimi Colyer, Wisconsin (Lincoln, Calif.)

Iane Henke, Florida State (Ulm, Germany)

Flormarie Heredia Colon, Miami (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic)

Kennedi Knudsen, Utah Tech (Gunnison, Utah)

Eva Hudson, Kentucky (Fort Wayne, Ind.)

Ava Martin, Creighton (Overland Park, Kan.)

Natalie Ring, Marquette (Madison, Wis.)

Elia Rubin, Stanford (Santa Monica, Calif.)

Caylen Alexander, Missouri (Alpharetta, Ga.)

TOP 10 OPPOSITES (alphabetical)

Cailin Demps, Louisiana (Tallahassee, Fla.)

Malaya Jones, SMU (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Devin Kahahawai, Texas (Kailua, Hawaii)

Logan Lednicky, Texas A&M (Sugar Land, Texas)

Lauryn Hovey, Bowling Green (Waterloo, Ontario)

Brooklyn Leggett, Wichita State (Draper, Utah)

Ajack Malual, Maryland (Rome, Italy)

Kiannisha Santiago, Rider (San Juan, Puerto Rico)

Allie Sczech, Nebraska (Sugar Land, Texas)

Avry Tatum, Indiana (Solana Beach, Calif.)

The Fury already have a deep group of three talented middle blockers with Rachel Gomez, Regan Pittman-Nelson and Abby Walker, but could look to add to that group depending on the best available players while on the clock.

TOP 10 MIDDLE BLOCKERS (alphabetical)

Rebekah Allick, Nebraska (Lincoln, Neb.)

Ashlynn Archer, Sacramento State (St. John, Wash.)

Carter Booth, Wisconsin (Denver, Colo.)

Daedrianna Cail, Arkansas State (Marion, Ark.)

Cara Cresse, Louisville (Fort Wayne, Ind.)

Ifenna Cos-Okpalla, Texas A&M (Flower Mound, Texas)

Bre Kelley, Pittsburgh (Rockwall, Texas)

Colby Neal, Arizona State (San Diego, Calif.)

Kiara Reinhardt, Creighton (Cedarburg, Wis.)

Bella Wooden, Utah Valley (Summerfield, N.C.)

With a priority on adding point scorers to the roster, the Fury may not select a setter or libero on draft day. But the organization may still look to add players at those positions before opening day.

SETTERS (alphabetical)

Claire Ammerall, Iowa (Madison, Wis.)

Callie Bauer, Western Kentucky (Hudson, Mich.)

Averi Carlson, SMU (Lucas, Texas)

Sarah Jordan, South Carolina (Leesburg, Va.)

Ava LeGrand, Kansas State (Papillion, Neb.)

Annalea Maeder, Creighton (Ried, Switzerland)

Zayna Meyer, UCLA (Wheaton, Ill.)

Brooke Mosher, Pittsburgh (Waterloo, Wis.)

Mokihana Tufono, Ole Miss (Aiea, Hawaii)

Maddie Waak, Texas A&M (Katy, Texas)

LIBERO/DS (alphabetical)

Jessica Dean, UC Riverside (San Mateo, Calif.)

Emam Grace, Xavier (Villa Hills, Ky.)

Gillian Grimes, Penn State (Westchester, Ill.)

Gulce Gucketin, Tennesee (Istanbul, Turkey)

Emma Halter, Texas (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Karissa Kaminski, Dayton (Howards Grove, Wis.)

Cammy Niesen, Ole Miss (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Maya Sands, Missouri (Rock Falls, Ill.)

Annika Thompson, Charlotte (Collierville, Tenn.)

Sofia Velez, Georgia Tech (Tulua, Colombia)

The Fury open the season on the road on Thursday, January 8 at the Atlanta Vibe before returning to Nationwide Arena for the home opener on Saturday, January 10 against the Omaha Supernovas at 7 p.m.

The Fury open the season on the road on Thursday, January 8 at the Atlanta Vibe before returning to Nationwide Arena for the home opener on Saturday, January 10 against the Omaha Supernovas at 7 p.m.







