Megan Lush Returns for Third Season with the Fury

Published on September 4, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

COLUMBUS, Ohio - A 2025 PVF All-Star and two-time team captain, Megan Lush will return for a third season with the Columbus Fury in 2026. The Kettering, Ohio native brings a wealth of experience to the team after playing seven seasons overseas and competing for the U.S. National Team.

"I am so excited to announce that I'll be back for a third season with the Columbus Fury," Lush said. "I'm so excited to continue playing for this amazing organization and a city I love so much. I can't wait to see you all at Nationwide Arena soon. Go Fury!"

Lush had another great all-around season for the Fury in 2025, finishing with 163 kills, 220 digs, 22 blocks and nine service aces. She finished the season with seven double-doubles and had 13 matches with double-digit digs, including a season-high 20 to open the season against San Diego. Lush was selected to represent the Fury at the inaugural PVF All-Star Match in Indianapolis.

Lush has been an integral part of the Fury rotation the past two seasons and made an impact on the court but also in the community. In her first season in 2024, she appeared in 19 matches for the Fury and was second on the team with 162 kills and 225 digs. The outside hitter totaled seven double-doubles on the season and notched a franchise-high three aces on two separate occasions on the year. Off the court, she has become the face of the organization representing the Fury at events across Columbus.

Lush has had a decorated career that includes being a two-time NCAA National Champion with Penn State and being named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2014 NCAA Final Four. She was a four-year starter for the Nittany Lions, playing in 140 matches and totally 1,154 kills and 1,141 digs.

Following her Penn State career, Lush embarked on a successful professional career where she played in Puerto Rico, Poland, Turkey and four seasons in Italy. Lush also starred for the U.S. National Team and was named the best libero at the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Nations League, where the U.S. won gold. She was also part of gold medal winning teams at the 2021 FIVB Nations League and 2017 Pan American Cup.

