2025 Offseason Conversation with Paige Briggs-Romine

September 4, 2025

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Get to know outside hitter Paige Briggs-Romine in the first edition of our 2025 "Offseason Conversation" series with the Grand Rapids Rise.

You're heading into your third professional season, and your second with the Grand Rapids Rise. How does this offseason feel compared to last year or the year before?

I think I have a better idea of how to prepare for the season now. It definitely changes how I work out, stay mentally ready, and allow myself to reset. My first offseason, I was a little burnt out and didn't really want to play much volleyball. This summer, though, I've been itching to play, learn new things, and try different approaches on the court. I've grown, and there has been a noticeable mindset change from my first two seasons.

After a full season with the Rise, what stands out most about playing in Grand Rapids?

The people of Grand Rapids stand out to me. Everywhere I go, I see someone with a Grand Rapids Rise shirt, or people recognize me even if I'm not wearing anything Rise-related. It's crazy but amazing. The community genuinely supports us and all the local sports. They care, and they want to see this grow and see us succeed.

During this offseason, what part of your game have you focused on developing?

I've been working on expanding my shot selection and building a more versatile toolbox. It's not just about practicing them; you need to be able to execute them in live situations. I want to be comfortable in any given situation to be able to make a certain shot during a match. I'm also focused on being more consistent with every touch to make the ball better for my teammates.

I know you've been playing a bit of beach volleyball. How different is that from indoor?

Oh gosh. Beach volleyball is so hard. I really like that we get to play inside. The heat and wind outdoors are very hard to deal with. But it's great conditioning. It's also a more controlled and cerebral game; you can play mind games with your opponent. That's been fun to learn, even though the tournament I played in didn't go perfectly. It was still a ton of fun and a great learning experience.

If you could play any position besides outside hitter, what would it be?

That's difficult. I think I'd pick setter because you get to touch the ball on almost every point, which I love. But that might be a little selfish to say that. So, maybe a middle because they put in work. I think it would be fun to focus on blocking, which isn't my strongest suit, and it'd be amazing to be able to block like they do.

Who on the team last season surprised you with their impact or growth?

Cam [Turner] and Elena [Oglivie] really surprised me. With draftees, you never know what to expect. They might be shy or timid, but [Cam and Elena] just owned it. Even if they didn't start right away, they consistently pushed themselves and everyone around them. Their effort and competitiveness really elevated our team, and they're a lot of fun to be around.

In high-pressure moments, what helps you stay focused, confident, and calm?

I go back to my training. I remind myself that all the work I've put in has prepared me for these big points. I try to be fearless. In college, we always talked about being fearless. You can't just tip the last point; you have to go for it and give it your all. That's something you can be proud of, win or lose.

If you could change one rule in volleyball to make it more interesting or challenging, what would it be?

I don't know. All the rules are very, very crucial. Maybe I'd get rid of the antennas. You could see some crazy plays, and it would make the game more entertaining and unpredictable. Even though the antennas are necessary, it would be wild to see the difference without them.

