2025 Offseason Conversation with Rhamat Alhassan

Published on September 11, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Get to know middle blocker Rhamat Alhassan in the second edition of our 2025 "Offseason Conversation" series with the Grand Rapids Rise.

How would you describe your volleyball career so far?

I'd say it's been really fruitful. And I don't just mean that in terms of volleyball itself, but also the relationships and connections I've built along the way. The sport has given me the chance to travel, live overseas, and meet so many different people I never would have crossed paths with without volleyball.

After stepping away and retiring from the sport in 2023, what challenges do you anticipate as you return to professional competition?

For me, it's getting back up to the speed of the game. It's about being as fast as I used to be and keeping up with the tempo. Blocking is the first thing that comes to mind. People often associate blocking with me, and I think regaining that rhythm will be the biggest challenge.

I find it interesting that you picked up volleyball a little later than most, starting at 15. How do you think that shaped the way you play?

Starting late forced me to learn quickly and figure out how to catch up. Everyone else was way ahead, so I had to compress years of experience into a shorter time. It taught me how to learn, how to adjust, and maybe most importantly, how to fail forward.

What excites you most about joining the Rise this season?

Honestly, getting to play with one of my longtime best friends and former Florida teammate, Carli Snyder. I can't wait to be back on the court with her.

You two played together for four years at Florida. What's one of your favorite memories with her, and what will it be like playing together again?

One memory that stands out is from our match against USC to reach the Final Four in 2017. We were down 2-1, and then we went on this huge serving run [down 8-4 in the fifth set] that helped turn the match around. Besides that, we always had this handshake tradition we did before going back to our spots on the court, just a moment between friends. Those are the kinds of things I look forward to bringing back.

So, Rise fans can expect some Rhamat-Carli handshakes this season?

That just popped into my head, so I'm not sure yet. You'll have to wait and see what we come up with.

What's one area of your game you're most focused on improving this season?

Blocking will always be a focus for me, but right now I've also been putting a lot of work into serving. It's never been my strongest skill, and I want to get better at it and make it a strength.

Any tips you'd give to young middle blockers out there?

Volleyball IQ is huge. If you can be smart and put yourself in the right place at the right time, then the rest will follow.

What are the best and worst parts about being a middle blocker?

You're always in the way, and everyone is always going to tell you that you're in the way. But the best part, and my favorite part about being a middle, is holding the block. I love calling for the ball, going up, getting the opposing middle to jump with me, and then freeing up my pin hitters with a one-on-one. That's one of my favorite things by far.

If you could change one rule in volleyball to make it more interesting or challenging, what would it be?

If the libero sets the ball with their hands in front of the 10-foot line, then the hitter should be allowed to swing.

Hear more from Alhassan outside of volleyball in our "Beyond the Net" series with Rise broadcast analyst Katie Olson.







