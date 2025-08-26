2025 Player in Review: Alyssa Jensen

Published on August 25, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release









Grand Rapids Rise middle blocker Alyssa Jensen

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Rise middle blocker Alyssa Jensen(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

Images from this story

One of four players to return to the Grand Rapids Rise after the team's inaugural 2024 season, 6-foot-4 middle blocker Alyssa Jensen made a noticeable leap in her second professional year. Playing once again under longtime college coach Cathy George - who previously coached her at Michigan State from 2014 to 2017 - Jensen thrived with the added familiarity and responsibility, evolving from a depth option in 2024 into a regular contributor in 2025. The Holland, Michigan native appeared in 22 matches and 71 sets, finishing second on the team in total blocks (64) while adding 88 kills on a .253 hitting percentage. Her defensive presence was a steady force throughout the season, recording three or more blocks in 15 matches, and her offensive production nearly quadrupled from her rookie totals, when she tallied 25 kills in 13 matches. Jensen's most complete outing came in a 3-1 win over the San Diego Mojo on March 9, when she delivered 12 points on six kills and six blocks.







Major League Volleyball Stories from August 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.