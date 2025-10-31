Rise Announce 2026 Major League Volleyball Schedule

Published on October 31, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise on Friday released their schedule for the upcoming 2026 Major League Volleyball season.

The franchise's third season under head coach and VP of volleyball operations Cathy George begins on Friday, Jan. 9, at the defending MLV champion Orlando Valkyries. It's the second consecutive season that Grand Rapids has started on the road. After a second opening-weekend road contest against the Atlanta Vibe on Sunday, Jan. 11, the Rise return to Michigan for their home opener on Wednesday, Jan. 14 against the Columbus Fury.

The 2026 schedule will once again feature a 28-match regular season, maintaining the double home and away round-robin format from last year. The Dallas Pulse join the MLV this year, replacing the inactive Vegas Thrill. Each team will face every other team four times, with two matches at home and two on the road throughout the campaign.

The Rise will navigate a steady mix of home and away matches throughout the 17-week calendar, never playing more than two straight in either setting. Key dates include the team's first-ever meeting with the Pulse on Feb. 8 on the road, a Valentine's Day home matchup against the Vibe on Feb. 14, and Friday road contests in Omaha against the Supernovas on March 20 and Apr. 10 after the Rise host the inaugural 2024 champions on Feb. 1 and March 7.

Grand Rapids will finish the regular season with four of its final six matches at Van Andel Arena, hosting the Indy Ignite, Columbus, Atlanta, and Orlando before concluding the schedule on Thursday, Apr. 30, with a road match against the San Diego Mojo. The other 13 Rise away contests will all take place either on a Friday or Sunday.

Major League Volleyball will hold a four-team postseason championship at the end of the regular season, with the top four teams in the standings competing. The event will consist of two semifinal matches and one championship match. Dates and times are to be determined.

2026 Home Schedule Highlights:

Seven weekend matches (Friday, Saturday, or Sunday) out of 14 home matches;

Home opener against regional rival Columbus (Jan. 14);

Home finale against defending MLV champion Orlando (Apr. 25);

Four Wednesday matches and three Thursday matches;

Five matches in April, including a pair of consecutive home matches (Apr. 12 and 17, Apr. 22 and 25);

Back-to-back matches on March 7-8, with a home contest against Omaha before traveling to Indy the next day;

Four of the final six matches at home;

DP Fox Sports & Entertainment franchises (Rise and the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins) will play four home contests in four days at Van Andel Arena from Feb. 12-15 and Feb. 25-28.

Fans can purchase full-season, half-season, or group ticket packages by calling (616) 575-6500 or. Single-match tickets will be available to the public on Nov. 17 through grrise.com.

RISE 2026 SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN

Season Opener: Fri., Jan. 9 at Orlando Valkyries

Home Opener: Wed., Jan. 14 vs. Columbus Fury

Home Finale: Sat., Apr. 25 vs. Orlando Valkyries

Season Finale: Thu., Apr. 30 at San Diego Mojo

By Day (Home)

Wednesday - 4, Saturday - 3, Thursday - 3, Friday - 2, Sunday - 2

By Day (Road)

Sunday - 7, Friday - 6, Thursday - 1

By Month (Home)

January - 2, February - 4, March - 3, April - 5

By Month (Road)

January - 3, February - 3, March - 4, April - 4

Longest Homestand

2 matches, five times: Jan. 29-Feb. 1, Feb. 12-14, March 25-Apr. 3, Apr. 12-17, Apr. 22-25

Longest Road Trip

2 matches, four times: Jan. 9-11, Feb. 6-8, March 8-13, Apr. 5-10

GRAND RAPIDS RISE 2026 SCHEDULE

Fri., Jan. 9 at Orlando

Sun., Jan. 11 at Atlanta

Wed., Jan. 14 COLUMBUS 7 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 23 at San Diego

Thu., Jan. 29 ORLANDO 7 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 1 OMAHA 3 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 6 at Indy

Sun., Feb. 8 at Dallas

Thu., Feb. 12 SAN DIEGO 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 14 ATLANTA 7 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 22 at Dallas

Thu., Feb. 26 SAN DIEGO 7 p.m.

Sun., March 1 at Orlando

Sat., March 7 OMAHA 7 p.m.

Sun., March 8 at Indy

Fri., March 13 at Atlanta

Wed., March 18 DALLAS 7 p.m.

Fri., March 20 at Omaha

Wed., March 25 INDY 7 p.m.

Fri., Apr. 3 DALLAS 7 p.m.

Sun., Apr. 5 at Columbus

Fri., Apr. 10 at Omaha

Sun., Apr. 12 COLUMBUS 3 p.m.

Fri., Apr. 17 INDY 7 p.m.

Sun., Apr. 19 at Columbus

Wed., Apr. 22 ATLANTA 7 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 25 ORLANDO 7 p.m.

Thu., Apr. 30 at San Diego

All Times Eastern

Dates and Opponents Subject to Change

Away Match Times and Broadcast Information TBD







Major League Volleyball Stories from October 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.