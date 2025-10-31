Orlando Valkyries Announce 2026 Regular Season Schedule

Published on October 31, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries, defending 2025 MLV Champions, announced their 2026 regular season schedule today, presented by Launch Family Entertainment, opening the season at home on Friday, January 9 at Addition Financial Arena against the Grand Rapids Rise.

The Valkyries will kick off the season with three of their first five matches at home. Following the home opener, Orlando hits the road to face San Diego on Jan. 11 and Omaha on Jan. 18 before returning to Addition Financial Arena for a Championship rematch against the Indy Ignite on Thursday, January 22.

This season, 20 of Orlando's 28 matches will be played on weekends (Friday through Sunday) including 10 home contests: three on Friday, two on Saturday, and five on Sunday.

The Valkyries will have two three-match homestands, the longest homestands of the season. The first comes March 1-7 (seven days), and the second April 16-23 (eight days). Orlando will go on a season-long four-match road trip from March 19-April 11 (24 days), before returning home Thursday, April 16 vs. Omaha.

Orlando's home regular season finale will be Friday, May 1 vs. the Atlanta Vibe. The Valkyries will close out the regular season on the road on Sunday, May 3 against the Dallas Pulse.

Training Camp begins on Monday, December 1.

2026 Schedule Breakdown

Home Opener: Friday, Jan. 9 vs Grand Rapids Rise

Championship Rematch: Thursday, Jan. 22 vs. Indy Ignite

Home Finale: Friday, May 1 vs. Atlanta Vibe

Season Finale: Sunday, May 3 at Dallas Pulse

Home Schedule (By Month)

January - 3, February - 3, March - 4, April - 3, May - 1

Road Schedule (By Month)

January - 4, February - 3, March - 3, April - 3, May - 1

2026 Orlando Valkyries Schedule (All Times Eastern)

Home Games in BOLD

All Times are Subject to Change*

Broadcast Information to be announced at a later date

January

Fri. 9 Grand Rapids 7 p.m.*

Sun. 11 @ San Diego

Sun. 18 @ Omaha

Thu. 22 Indy 7 p.m.*

Sun. 25 Dallas 3 p.m.*

Thu. 29 @ Grand Rapids

Sun. 31 @ Columbus

February

Fri. 6 Atlanta 7 p.m.*

Sun. 8 Omaha 3 p.m.*

Fri. 13 @ Indy

Sun. 15 @ Omaha

Sun. 22 Columbus 3 p.m.*

Fri. 27 @ Dallas

March

Sun. 1 Grand Rapids 3 p.m.*

Thu. 5 Columbus 7 p.m.*

Sat. 7 Dallas 7 p.m.*

Thu. 12 @ Indy

Sat. 14 San Diego 7 p.m.*

Thu. 19 @ Atlanta

Tue. 24 @ Columbus

April

Sat. 4 @ Atlanta

Sat. 11 @ San Diego

Thu. 16 Omaha 7 p.m.*

Sun. 19 San Diego 3 p.m.*

Thu. 23 Indy 7 p.m.*

Sat. 25 @ Grand Rapids

May

Fri. 1 Atlanta 7 p.m.*

Sun. 3 @ Dallas







