Orlando Valkyries Announce 2026 Regular Season Schedule
Published on October 31, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)
Orlando Valkyries News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries, defending 2025 MLV Champions, announced their 2026 regular season schedule today, presented by Launch Family Entertainment, opening the season at home on Friday, January 9 at Addition Financial Arena against the Grand Rapids Rise.
Single-game tickets will go on sale at a date coming soon. Season tickets, four-match flex plans and group experiences, are available now at https://provolleyball.com/orlando-valkyries-tickets. For more information, contact tickets@orlandovalkyries.com or call 321-244-4600 ext. 109.
The Valkyries will kick off the season with three of their first five matches at home. Following the home opener, Orlando hits the road to face San Diego on Jan. 11 and Omaha on Jan. 18 before returning to Addition Financial Arena for a Championship rematch against the Indy Ignite on Thursday, January 22.
This season, 20 of Orlando's 28 matches will be played on weekends (Friday through Sunday) including 10 home contests: three on Friday, two on Saturday, and five on Sunday.
The Valkyries will have two three-match homestands, the longest homestands of the season. The first comes March 1-7 (seven days), and the second April 16-23 (eight days). Orlando will go on a season-long four-match road trip from March 19-April 11 (24 days), before returning home Thursday, April 16 vs. Omaha.
Orlando's home regular season finale will be Friday, May 1 vs. the Atlanta Vibe. The Valkyries will close out the regular season on the road on Sunday, May 3 against the Dallas Pulse.
Training Camp begins on Monday, December 1.
2026 Schedule Breakdown
Home Opener: Friday, Jan. 9 vs Grand Rapids Rise
Championship Rematch: Thursday, Jan. 22 vs. Indy Ignite
Home Finale: Friday, May 1 vs. Atlanta Vibe
Season Finale: Sunday, May 3 at Dallas Pulse
Home Schedule (By Month)
January - 3, February - 3, March - 4, April - 3, May - 1
Road Schedule (By Month)
January - 4, February - 3, March - 3, April - 3, May - 1
2026 Orlando Valkyries Schedule (All Times Eastern)
Home Games in BOLD
All Times are Subject to Change*
Broadcast Information to be announced at a later date
January
Fri. 9 Grand Rapids 7 p.m.*
Sun. 11 @ San Diego
Sun. 18 @ Omaha
Thu. 22 Indy 7 p.m.*
Sun. 25 Dallas 3 p.m.*
Thu. 29 @ Grand Rapids
Sun. 31 @ Columbus
February
Fri. 6 Atlanta 7 p.m.*
Sun. 8 Omaha 3 p.m.*
Fri. 13 @ Indy
Sun. 15 @ Omaha
Sun. 22 Columbus 3 p.m.*
Fri. 27 @ Dallas
March
Sun. 1 Grand Rapids 3 p.m.*
Thu. 5 Columbus 7 p.m.*
Sat. 7 Dallas 7 p.m.*
Thu. 12 @ Indy
Sat. 14 San Diego 7 p.m.*
Thu. 19 @ Atlanta
Tue. 24 @ Columbus
April
Sat. 4 @ Atlanta
Sat. 11 @ San Diego
Thu. 16 Omaha 7 p.m.*
Sun. 19 San Diego 3 p.m.*
Thu. 23 Indy 7 p.m.*
Sat. 25 @ Grand Rapids
May
Fri. 1 Atlanta 7 p.m.*
Sun. 3 @ Dallas
Major League Volleyball Stories from October 31, 2025
- Full 2026 Schedule Released; First Home Match January 24 - Indy Ignite
- Orlando Valkyries Announce 2026 Regular Season Schedule - Orlando Valkyries
- 68 Days Until First Serve 2026 MLV Scheduled Announced - MLV
- San Diego Mojo Announces 2026 Regular Season Schedule - San Diego Mojo
- Atlanta Vibe Unveils 2026 Season Schedule - Atlanta Vibe
- Rise Announce 2026 Major League Volleyball Schedule - Grand Rapids Rise
- Fury Announce 2026 Schedule - Columbus Fury
- Omaha Supernovas Reveal Full 2026 Schedule, Host San Diego in January 8 Home Opener - Omaha Supernovas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Valkyries Stories
- Orlando Valkyries Announce 2026 Regular Season Schedule
- Orlando Valkyries Set to Select Sixth Overall in 2025 MLV Draft
- Valkyries Re-Sign Championship MVP Setter Pornpun Guedpard
- Orlando Locks in Powerhouse Roster in Push for Back-To-Back Titles
- Valkyries Claim 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation Title