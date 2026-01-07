Valkyries Selected as Preseason Favorite in MLV Preseason Poll

Orlando Valkyries team photo

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries, 2025 Major League Volleyball champions, have been tabbed as the preseason favorite to repeat, earning the top spot in the 2026 MLV Preseason Poll.

The Valkyries received five first-place votes and a league-high 46 points, edging out the Omaha Supernovas, who collected three first-place votes and finished second with 43 points. Orlando and Omaha were the only two teams to receive first-place consideration in the poll.

Reigning league MVP and Opposite Hitter of the Year Brittany Abercrombie, along with setter Pornpun "Chompoo" Guedpard, were also named to the 2026 MLV Preseason All-League Team, as Abercrombie was the lone unanimous selection.

Orlando's preseason projection comes after being picked to finish second ahead of the 2025 season, a campaign that ultimately led to the franchise's first MLV championship.

The Valkyries open the season Friday, Jan. 9, at Addition Financial Arena, against the Grand Rapids Rise, who was voted fifth in the preseason poll.

MLV Preseason Poll

Orlando Valkyries (5) 46 Pts

Omaha Supernovas (3) 43 Pts

Indy Ignite 39 Pts

Atlanta Vibe 27 Pts

Grand Rapids Rise 24 Pts

Dallas Pulse 21 Pts

San Diego Mojo 15 Pts

Columbus Fury 9 Pts

MLV Preseason All-League Team

* - Unanimous selection

Brooke Nuneviller, OH, Omaha Supernovas

Morgan Hentz, L, Omaha Supernovas

Leah Edmond, OH, Atlanta Vibe

Azhani Tealer, OPP, Indy Ignite

Leketor Member-Meneh, OH, Indy Ignite

Brittany Abercrombie, OPP, Orlando Valkyries*

Chompoo Guedpard, S, Orlando Valkyries

