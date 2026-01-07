Valkyries Selected as Preseason Favorite in MLV Preseason Poll
Published on January 7, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)
Orlando Valkyries News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries, 2025 Major League Volleyball champions, have been tabbed as the preseason favorite to repeat, earning the top spot in the 2026 MLV Preseason Poll.
The Valkyries received five first-place votes and a league-high 46 points, edging out the Omaha Supernovas, who collected three first-place votes and finished second with 43 points. Orlando and Omaha were the only two teams to receive first-place consideration in the poll.
Reigning league MVP and Opposite Hitter of the Year Brittany Abercrombie, along with setter Pornpun "Chompoo" Guedpard, were also named to the 2026 MLV Preseason All-League Team, as Abercrombie was the lone unanimous selection.
Orlando's preseason projection comes after being picked to finish second ahead of the 2025 season, a campaign that ultimately led to the franchise's first MLV championship.
The Valkyries open the season Friday, Jan. 9, at Addition Financial Arena, against the Grand Rapids Rise, who was voted fifth in the preseason poll.
MLV Preseason Poll
Orlando Valkyries (5) 46 Pts
Omaha Supernovas (3) 43 Pts
Indy Ignite 39 Pts
Atlanta Vibe 27 Pts
Grand Rapids Rise 24 Pts
Dallas Pulse 21 Pts
San Diego Mojo 15 Pts
Columbus Fury 9 Pts
MLV Preseason All-League Team
* - Unanimous selection
Brooke Nuneviller, OH, Omaha Supernovas
Morgan Hentz, L, Omaha Supernovas
Leah Edmond, OH, Atlanta Vibe
Azhani Tealer, OPP, Indy Ignite
Leketor Member-Meneh, OH, Indy Ignite
Brittany Abercrombie, OPP, Orlando Valkyries*
Chompoo Guedpard, S, Orlando Valkyries
