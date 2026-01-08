Game Preview: San Diego Mojo at Omaha Supernovas: January 8, 2026

Published on January 7, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







Game 1: San Diego Mojo (0-0) at Omaha Supernovas (0-0)

Thursday, January 8, 2026 | 5 p.m. PT (7 p.m. CT)

CHI Health Center | Omaha, Nebraska

Tune In

The game will stream live on YouTube.

Larry Punteney (play-by-play) and Nancy Metcalf (analyst) will be on the call.

MATCHUP STORYLINES

San Diego and Omaha open the 2026 season with the regular-season series tied 4-4 all-time.

Omaha owns a postseason edge after defeating San Diego in five sets in the 2024 PVF Championship Semifinals.

The Mojo are 1-3 all-time at CHI Health Center.

San Diego won the most recent meeting at Viejas Arena in four sets, holding Omaha to a season-low .111 hitting percentage, with four Mojo players reaching double figures in kills and three recording double-doubles.

SAN DIEGO MOJO OUTLOOK

A New Era Begins

2026 marks the first season under head coach Alisha Childress, a U.S. Olympic bronze medalist (2016) and former league All-Star setter.

Returning Core & Leadership

Shara Venegas enters her third season with San Diego, anchoring the defense.

Maya Tabron looks to build on a strong rookie campaign.

Morgan Lewis and Grace Loberg return after competing with the inaugural 2024 team; Loberg was the first player to score a point in franchise history.

All-Star Impact

2025 All-Star selections Venegas and Marin Grote provide elite play at libero and middle blocker.

Championship Pedigree

NCAA champions on the roster include Morgan Perkins (Texas A&M, 2025), Grace Loberg (Wisconsin, 2021), Kayla Caffey (Texas, 2022), McKenna Vicini (Stanford, 2019), and Shannon Scully (USC Beach, 2022).

Scully has appeared in each of the first two championship matches in league history, reaching the final with Grand Rapids in 2024 and winning with Orlando in 2025.

Roster Balance

San Diego features a blend of Olympic medalists, international veterans, and high-impact collegiate talent, allowing flexibility across lineups and matchups.

OMAHA SUPERNOVAS OUTLOOK

Omaha was voted second in the 2026 MLV Preseason Coaches' Poll and received first-place votes.

Brooke Nuneviller (2025 Outside Hitter of the Year) and Morgan Hentz (2025 Libero of the Year) headline the roster as Preseason All-League selections.

Nuneviller holds franchise records in career kills, points, digs, and sets played.

Hentz is a back-to-back Libero of the Year and the league's single-season dig record holder.

Sydney Hilley returns after leading the league in assists per set and earning Setter of the Year honors.

Omaha adds depth with Norah Sis, Elise Goetzinger, Janice Leao, and Morgan Stout.

MOJO-SUPERNOVAS CONNECTIONS

Kayla Caffey (Omaha, 2025) now suits up for San Diego.

Leyla Blackwell moves from San Diego to Omaha for 2026.

McKenna Vicini and Morgan Hentz were Stanford teammates during the 2019 NCAA Championship season.

Alisha Childress served as an assistant coach on Stanford's 2019 title staff.

NATIONAL TEAM & OLYMPIC EXPERIENCE

Shara Venegas: Puerto Rico National Team (2009-present), Olympian (2016), four-time World Championship participant.

Jovana Brakočević: Serbia National Team (2006-2016), three-time Olympian (2008, 2012, 2016), 2016 Olympic silver medalist.

Maya Tabron: Member of Team Sweden; competed in the 2025 FIVB Women's World Championship.

Alisha Childress: U.S. Olympic bronze medalist (2016), one of the most accomplished setters in U.S. volleyball history.

ALL-LEAGUE & STANDOUTS

Shara Venegas: 2025 Most Inspirational Player; Mojo single-season digs record (413).

Marin Grote: 2025 All-Star; among league leaders in blocking efficiency.

Marlie Monserez: Two-time All-League selection; ranked third in assists in 2025.

DRAFT & DEVELOPMENT IMPACT

San Diego has drafted and developed four key contributors:

Morgan Lewis (2023, 16th overall)

Maya Tabron (2024, 23rd overall)

Hayden Kubik (2025, 3rd overall)

Allison Jacobs (2025, 17th overall)







Major League Volleyball Stories from January 7, 2026

