Atlanta Vibe Set Roster

The Atlanta Vibe will host the Columbus Fury at Gas South Arena Thursday, January 8 at 7 pm for the team's season opener.

Atlanta Vibe Season Opening Roster

The Vibe have finalized the roster for the season opener. See full details below.

No. 1 | Taylor Smith | Outside Hitter

No. 2 | Averi Carlson | Setter

No. 5 | Raven Colvin | Middle Blocker

No. 7 | Pia Timmer | Outside Hitter

No. 8 | Britt Rampelberg | Libero

No. 11 | Shannon Shields | Setter

No. 12 | Ava Martin | Outside Hitter

No. 13 | Leah Edmond | Outside Hitter

No. 15 | Aiko Jones | Opposite Hitter

No. 16 | Maddie Waak | Setter

No. 20 | Maddie Isringhausen | Outside Hitter

No. 22 | Khori Louis | Middle Blocker

No. 23 | Elli McKissock | Libero

No. 24 | Anna Dixon | Opposite Hitter

No. 25 | Jackie Moore | Middle Blocker

No. 27 | Phoebe Awoleye | Middle Blocker







