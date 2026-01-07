Atlanta Vibe Set Roster
Atlanta Vibe News Release
The Atlanta Vibe will host the Columbus Fury at Gas South Arena Thursday, January 8 at 7 pm for the team's season opener.
Atlanta Vibe Season Opening Roster
The Vibe have finalized the roster for the season opener. See full details below.
No. 1 | Taylor Smith | Outside Hitter
No. 2 | Averi Carlson | Setter
No. 5 | Raven Colvin | Middle Blocker
No. 7 | Pia Timmer | Outside Hitter
No. 8 | Britt Rampelberg | Libero
No. 11 | Shannon Shields | Setter
No. 12 | Ava Martin | Outside Hitter
No. 13 | Leah Edmond | Outside Hitter
No. 15 | Aiko Jones | Opposite Hitter
No. 16 | Maddie Waak | Setter
No. 20 | Maddie Isringhausen | Outside Hitter
No. 22 | Khori Louis | Middle Blocker
No. 23 | Elli McKissock | Libero
No. 24 | Anna Dixon | Opposite Hitter
No. 25 | Jackie Moore | Middle Blocker
No. 27 | Phoebe Awoleye | Middle Blocker
