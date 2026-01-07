Rise Finalize Roster Ahead of 2026 MLV Season

Published on January 7, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release









Grand Rapids Rise celebratory huddle

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Rise celebratory huddle(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - After bringing 18 players into preseason training camp, the Grand Rapids Rise have made two roster moves to finalize their team heading into the season opener this Friday, Jan. 9 at the defending champion Orlando Valkyries.

Opposite hitter Olivia Henneman-Dallape was waived on Dec. 15 and rookie outside hitter Jordan Wilson was waived on Dec. 29 to trim the roster down to the maximum allowed. Per Major League Volleyball rules, each roster must contain between 12-16 players, with two spots reserved for players who were selected in the 2025 MLV Draft.

Grand Rapids returns five players from its team last season, along with Season 1 libero Camila Gómez, to play alongside 10 newcomers - seven of whom were added as free agents (three played in the league last year) and three who are rookies recently drafted out of college.

Grand Rapids opens the 2026 MLV season with road contests against the Orlando Valkyries (Jan. 9) and Atlanta Vibe (Jan. 11) before returning home on Jan. 14 to face the Columbus Fury.

Fans can purchase full-season, half-season, or group ticket packages by calling (616) 575-6500 or. Single-match tickets are also available here.

