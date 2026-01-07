Supernovas Announce Nuneviller, Parsons as 2026 Team Captains

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, have officially unveiled the team's captains for the 2026 Major League Volleyball season, selecting outside hitters Brooke Nuneviller and Sarah Parsons.

One of the league's leading stars, Nuneviller enters her third season in Omaha after a 2025 campaign in which she was named Outside Hitter of the Year. The Arizona native finished third in the league in kills per set (3.77), fourth in total kills (381), fifth in total points (413) and sixth in total digs (348), earning her second consecutive All-League First Team honor. A four-time All-American at Oregon, Nuneviller is the franchise career leader in sets played, points, kills, kills per set, digs and attacks.

Parsons signed with the Supernovas during the offseason and will take the court Thursday for her first professional action since giving birth to her first child. The Minnesota native has a long history with the U.S. women's national team, serving as an alternate for the 2020 Tokyo Games and earning 10 medals with the Americans - six of those coming while Omaha head coach Luka Slabe was an assistant with the national team.

Parsons rose to national prominence in 2016, winning AVCA and ESPNW National Player of the Year honors after leading Minnesota to its fifth NCAA national semifinal appearance in program history. She averaged a conference-leading 4.20 kills per set (537 total) while adding 327 digs (2.60 per set), 62 blocks and 29 aces for the Golden Gophers. That season launched a professional career that has spanned five countries and includes three league championships, most recently with Kuzeyboru in the Turkish League.

The Supernovas open the 2026 season Thursday, Jan. 8, at the CHI Health Center against the San Diego Mojo. First serve is set for 7 p.m. CST, with coverage airing statewide on Nebraska Public Media and on the Supernovas Radio Network.







