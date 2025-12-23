Supernovas Complete Draft Pick Signings with Former Husker Sczech, Pittsburgh Setter Mosher

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, have officially signed their full 2025 draft class, inking former Nebraska opposite Allie Sczech and Pittsburgh setter Brooke Mosher to rookie contracts. Both will join the 17-player roster competing for spots on the active roster, which will be finalized ahead of the team's season opener against the San Diego Mojo on Thursday, Jan. 8, at the CHI Health Center.

The 6-foot-4, left-handed Sczech was selected in the fourth round by the Supernovas at No. 29 overall. She began her collegiate career at Baylor, making an immediate impact with the Bears by averaging 2.11 kills per set and recording 105 blocks, earning All-Big 12 Second Team and Big 12 All-Rookie Team honors. She returned to the All-Big 12 Second Team two years later in 2024, posting 2.44 kills per set while adding 80 digs and 72 blocks.

A Sugar Land, Texas, native, Sczech entered the transfer portal following the 2024 season and committed to Nebraska under then-head coach John Cook. Despite Cook's retirement shortly after her commitment, Sczech honored her pledge following the hiring of Dani Busboom Kelly. She served as a key reserve during the Huskers' 33-1 season in 2025, averaging 1.59 kills per set on a .384 hitting percentage with 18 blocks across 32 sets in 19 matches.

Mosher enjoyed her most productive season to date at Pittsburgh, helping lead the Panthers to their fifth consecutive national semifinal appearance, where they fell to eventual national champion Texas A&M. After transferring following four seasons at Illinois, Mosher recorded career highs in assists (1,247), assists per set (9.98) and aces (47), earning AVCA Second Team All-American honors. She also averaged 2.02 digs per set with 59 blocks, was named to the AVCA East Coast All-Region team and earned First Team All-ACC recognition.

Originally committing to Illinois out of Waterloo High School, Mosher redshirted before appearing primarily as an attacker during the 2022 season, averaging 2.09 kills per set and being named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team. She transitioned back to setter in 2023, breaking out with 9.22 assists per set, 38 aces, 67 blocks and 2.57 digs per set as a redshirt sophomore. Mosher continued her production in 2024, averaging 8.61 assists per set with 43 aces, 44 blocks, and 1.94 digs per set before entering the transfer portal.

First-round pick Kiara Reinhardt and third-round setter Claire Ammeraal previously signed with the Supernovas. A star middle blocker from Creighton, Reinhardt capped a historic Bluejay career by becoming only the third player in program history to be named an AVCA Second Team All-American - joining Mosher. Ammeraal helped lead a resurgence at Iowa in her final college season, guiding the Hawkeyes to their most wins (15) and team hitting percentage (.243) in nine seasons, which resulted in an All-Big Ten Second Team selection. She became the first Iowa player drafted into professional volleyball after the Supernovas selected her No. 22 overall in the third round of the MLV Draft.

For the 2026 season, all MLV teams must carry no fewer than 12 and no more than 16 players on the active roster, with two active roster spots reserved for college draftees.







