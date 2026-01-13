Supernovas' Parsons Named First MLV Award Winner for 2026

Omaha Supernovas outside hitter Sarah Parsons

OMAHA, Neb. - Omaha Supernovas outside hitter Sarah Parsons made an instant impact in her first two career matches, leading the franchise to an undefeated opening weekend with wins over San Diego and Columbus to be Major League Volleyball's first Player of the Week in 2026, presented by Franklin Sports.

The native of Eden Prairie, Minnesota led Omaha with 45 points and 36 kills on the week, as the Supernovas posted a sweep versus San Diego and a 3-1 victory at Columbus. In the season-opener against the Mojo, she set a team record for points (21) and kills (17) in a three-set match. She also hit .325, with three blocks, three digs and one ace.

Parsons continued her strong play on the road, leading all players in points and kills with 24 and 19, respectively. She added 13 digs and four blocks with another service ace in the match. After the opening week of MLV play to start the 2026 campaign, Parsons leads all league players with 45 points, including 6.43 points per set. She is tied for second with 36 kills and ranks third overall with seven blocks.

In her eighth professional season, last weekend marked Parsons' first action since April 2024 after taking time off to have her first child, who was born in January 2025. The 2016 AVCA National Player of the Year has competed in some of the top leagues in the world, including stops in Italy, Germany, Brazil, Turkey and Japan.

The Supernovas return to Kiewit Court at the CHI Health Center this Friday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m. CST for Educator Appreciation Night against the Atlanta Vibe. Omaha then hosts the Orlando Valkyries in a matchup of the last two MLV champions on Sunday, Jan. 18, at 3 p.m. CST for Farmers and Ranchers Appreciation.

