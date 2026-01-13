Fury Sign Kashauna Williams for 2026 Season

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury have announced the signing of Kashauna Williams, who most recently played in the Italian Serie A1, for the remainder of the 2026 season. Williams, a native of Los Angeles, Calif., joins the Fury's active roster and will be eligible to participate immediately.

Williams signed with the Fury following four seasons playing abroad, most recently for Black Angels Perugia Volley in the Italian Serie A1. Prior to her time in the Italian league, Williams played for PFU Blue Cats Ishikawa Kahoku in Japan, PAOK in Greece, Jakarta BIN in Indonesia and Criollas de Caguas in Puerto Rico.

Williams finished her collegiate career with one season at Penn State in 2022, where she led the Nittany Lions with 3.38 kills per set and 416 total kills. Named an honorable mention All-American, Williams also added 68 total blocks and 56 digs while helping lead Penn State to the NCAA Regional Semifinals. While at Long Beach State from 2018-21, Williams was twice named to the All-Big West first team and landed on the 2021 AVCA Pacific South All-Region Team. Her freshman season she was named to the 2018 Big West All-Freshman Team.

The Fury head back on the road this week, playing the Grand Rapids Rise on Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena. The next home match at Nationwide Arena is Saturday, Jan. 17 against Indy Ignite at 7 p.m. The Columbus Fury have several ticket options available for fans - including single match, partial plans and full season tickets. Click here or email columbusfury@columbusfury.com for more details. Fans can also call the ticket office at 614-380-FURY (3879).







