Fury Travel to Grand Rapids on Wednesday

Published on January 13, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury head into the second week of the season by traveling to Grand Rapids to play the Rise on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.

THE SERIES

This is the ninth meeting between the Columbus Fury and the Grand Rapids Rise, with the Rise holding a 5-3 advantage in the all-time series. All four matches between the Fury and Rise last season went to five sets, with each team winning twice.

THE OPPONENT

The Grand Rapids Rise are set for their home opener on Wednesday after starting the season with a pair of road matches. The Rise return five players from last season's roster, along with Season 1 libero Camila Gómez, to play alongside 10 newcomers - seven of whom were added as free agents (three played in the league last year) and three who are rookies recently drafted out of college. The Rise opened the season in Orlando against the defending champions and came up just short against the Valkyries in five sets. Continuing their season-opening road trip, the Rise traveled to Atlanta and were swept by the Vibe on Sunday.

BLOCK PARTY

Through the first week of matches, the Columbus Fury lead Major League Volleyball in total blocks, while Fury middle blocker Regan Pittman-Nelson is also the current league leader in blocks. With 31 total blocks through two matches, the Fury are averaging 3.88 blocks per set. In the narrow loss to Omaha, Columbus set a franchise record with 17 total blocks. Pittman-Nelson has 11 total blocks and 1.38 blocks per set, which both lead the league.

THE FURY RETURNERS

Megan Lush, Raina Terry and Abby Walker - all Ohio natives - return for another season with the Columbus Fury in 2026. The duo of Terry and Walker were drafted in 2024 and played big roles for the Fury as rookies last season.

Terry made an immediate impact, finishing second on the team with 2.55 kills per set (194 kills) and 3.11 points per set (236) after being selected with the 11th overall pick. Walker led the team in blocks and hitting percentage after being taken with the 32nd overall pick.

Lush, the two-time team captain and 2025 MLV All-Star, had another great all-around season for the Fury in 2025, finishing with 163 kills, 220 digs, 22 blocks and nine service aces.

THE NEWCOMERS

The Columbus Fury signed several high-impact free agents in August, adding more experience and size to the roster. Among those free agents is setter Ashley Evans - an Ohio native - who played last season for Bergamo in the Italian league after being the MLV assists leader during the league's inaugural season in 2024.

Another standout signing is libero Aleksandra Jegdic, who was a member of the 2022 World Championship winning Serbian national team. She is a highly experienced professional, with 15 years of experience across Europe.

Additionally, the Fury added opposite Taylor Fricano, middle blocker Rachel Gomez, setter Audrey Pak and middle blocker Regan Pittman in August. Columbus later signed middle blocker Rainelle Jones, an MLV veteran and Fury fan favorite from the 2024 season, outside hitter Jaelyn Hodge, libero Kamaile Hiapo and opposite Kashauna Williams.

THE ROOKIES

With a plan of adding "point scorers" to the roster during the 2025 MLV Draft, the Columbus Fury did just that by adding Flormarie Heredia Colon (Miami), Maya Winterhoff (App State) and free agent Akasha Anderson (Purdue). Heredia Colon, an outside hitter from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, led the NCAA in kills as a senior in 2025 and set the Miami record for career kills. Winterhoff, a middle blocker, led the Sun Belt in hitting percentage for a third-consecutive season in 2025, while Anderson, an outside hitter, was named All-Big Ten Second Team in her final collegiate season.

