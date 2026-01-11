Fury Set Franchise Blocks Record in Loss to Supernovas

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury set a new franchise record with 17 total blocks in a 3-1 loss to the Omaha Supernovas at Nationwide Arena on Saturday night. The match was the Fury's home opener and played in front of a stellar crowd of 5,881.

The Fury (1-1) were led by Megan Lush, who finished with 12 kills, 10 digs and five blocks for her second double-double of the season. Raina Terry added 10 kills and 15 digs, while Abby Walker added 10 kills. Regan Pittman-Nelson chipped in eight kills and four blocks.

"What we take away from the first week is that we have a team to compete with anybody," head coach Ángel Pérez said. "There is so much growth still to go but with the base that we have we are in a far better place than years before. We are all excited about it."

Ashley Evans posted another double-double to start the season, dishing out 35 assists to go with 13 digs. Aleksandra Jegdic finished with 17 digs and chipped in three assists.

The 17 blocks by the Fury surpassed the previous record of 16 blocks against Indianapolis on April 5, 2025.

The Fury had five total blocks in the first set and led the majority of the way before Omaha used a 7-1 run to take a late lead and win the set 25-22. Walker led the way with one block and three kills in the opening set. Columbus had a 19-15 lead in the set before that late rally by the Supernovas.

Omaha grabbed a 2-0 lead in the match after leading from start to finish. Lush had a strong second set offensively, leading the way with six kills and a .385 hitting percentage.

Columbus kept the match alive with a narrow 26-24 win in the third set, as the Fury totaled eight blocks in the set. Lush had four blocks and three kills in the set. The Fury led most of the set before Omaha evened it up late, but this time Columbus pulled it out.

The fourth set remained close, just as the previous three did and the teams were tied at 23-all before Omaha managed to pull out the win 25-23. Terry had her most productive set of the match, with five kills and eight digs to lead the Fury.

Up Next

The Fury head back on the road next week, playing the Grand Rapids Rise on Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena. The next home match at Nationwide Arena is Saturday, Jan. 17 against Indy Ignite at 7 p.m. The Columbus Fury have several ticket options available for fans - including single match, partial plans and full season tickets. Click here or email columbusfury@columbusfury.com for more details. Fans can also call the ticket office at 614-380-FURY (3879).







