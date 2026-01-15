Fury Drop Five-Set Thriller at Grand Rapids

Published on January 14, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Columbus Fury came up just short in yet another five-set thriller against the Grand Rapids Rise, 25-23, 17-25, 25-19, 21-25, 12-15, on Wednesday at Van Andel Arena. The two teams have gone to five sets in five-consecutive matches dating back to last season.

The Fury (1-2), who lead Major League Volleyball in blocking, finished with their third-straight double-digit block match of 16 total blocks. For the season, Columbus now has 47 total blocks and 3.62 blocks per set.

Raina Terry led the way for the Fury with 14 kills, 13 digs and six blocks for her second double-double of the season. Regan Pitman-Nelson finished with 12 kills, five digs and three blocks, while Abby Walker added 10 kills.

Kashauna Williams made her Columbus Fury debut after signing for the organization this week, finishing with eight kills.

Ashley Evans dished out 47 assists and finished with 12 digs, two kills and one block. Evans has recorded a double-double in all three matches this season.

The Fury grabbed an early lead in the match with a 25-23 first set win, led by five kills on just eight swings from Taylor Fricano. Pittman-Nelson and Walker each added three kills on only four swings apiece. Columbus jumped out to an early 7-4 lead before Grand Rapids used a 6-0 run to grab its first lead. The teams went back-and-forth and the Rise took a 17-14 lead before the Fury rallied back with a 7-2 run to retake the lead 21-19. From there, the Fury finished off the set win.

Grand Rapids bounced back in a big way in the second set, rolling to a 25-17 win to even the match up at one set apiece. The Rise led the entire way and hit a scintillating .371 during the set, while holding the Fury to an .075 hitting percentage.

The Columbus block came to life in the third set and so did Raina Terry, as the Fury cruised to a big 25-19 win to retake the lead in the match. The Fury had six total blocks in the set, while Terry led the way offensively with five kills on just six attacks. Columbus jumped out to an early lead and led for the majority of the set.

The Rise came right back and put together another strong set with a 25-21 win to send the match to a fifth set. The Fury trailed 23-15 and rallied late to make it close but came up short.

The Fury got out to a 7-3 lead in the fifth set and were rolling before the Grand Rapids Rise staged a furious rally. Grand Rapids chipped away at the Fury lead and tied the set up 9-all before finishing it with a 6-3 run to win the match.

