Atlanta Vibe Hit the Road for Omaha, San Diego Matches

Published on January 14, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







The Atlanta Vibe hit the road for a two match away trip against Omaha on Friday and San Diego on Sunday.

Atlanta faces the Omaha Supernovas for the first time this season at 8 pm ET on Friday with plenty of Nebraska connections.

Vibe Head Coach Kayla Banwarth is a 2012 University of Nebraska alumna and helped guide the Cornhuskers to an NCAA volleyball title as an assistant coach from 2017 to 2019. Vibe GM and Assistant Coach Laura "Bird" Kuhn is the former Supernovas Head Coach and led Omaha to the 2024 championship title. Plus, Vibe rookie Outside Hitter Ava Martin was the 2025 Big East Player of the Year at Creighton University in Omaha.

After Omaha, the Vibe head to San Diego for the first matchup of the season with the Mojo on Sunday at 7 PM ET.

Both matches will stream on YouTube. For more information on how to cover Vibe matches at home or on the road, please reach out to Brennan Smith at brennans@atlantavibe.com.







