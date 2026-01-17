Atlanta Vibe Road Trip Continues Sunday at San Diego

Atlanta Vibe News Release







The Atlanta Vibe continue the team's two-match road trip Sunday at San Diego.

Atlanta topped the Omaha Supernovas in a comeback thriller Friday night, 3-2, and are looking for a 2-0 travel result.

The Vibe (2-1) and Mojo (0-3) share several familiarities. Atlanta Head Coach Kayla Banwarth and San Diego Head Coach Alisha Glass Childress were teammates on the United States Olympic Volleyball Team that earned a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. The Vibe will also face former players Middle Blocker Karis Watson, Setter Marley Monserez and Middle Blocker McKenna Vicini.

The Vibe meet San Diego on Sunday at 7 PM ET. The match will stream on YouTube.







