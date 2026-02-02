Atlanta Vibe Top San Diego Mojo, 3-1

The Atlanta Vibe won the final three sets to top the San Diego Mojo at home Sunday, 3-1.

San Diego (1-6) won the first set, 25-18, and the Vibe took over from there.

Atlanta Head Coach Kayla Banwarth posed three challenges to her team for this match: To find the good, celebrate each other hard and lift each other up. Banwarth highlighted her team's in-match defensive adjustments and attacking the opposing blockers as keys to raising the level to a victory.

"I'm proud that this group is going to continue to fight, continue to battle and that's the type of group I want to be around," Banwarth said. "I'm proud of them and looking forward to building off this."

Atlanta (3-4) stormed back in the second set with an emphatic 25-16 win behind the combo of Middle Blocker Raven Colvin's four kills and Opposite Hitter Anna Dixon's five kills.

The teams battled point-for-point in the third set, Atlanta scoring a 26-24 margin keyed through six more kills for Dixon and six kills from Outside Hitter Leah Edmond. Edmond complimented the players around her racking up kills as key to opening more opportunities for her attack.

"You have moments where you saw the middles get kills in a row, the right side get kills in a row, the left side get kills in a row," Edmond said. "I think that's so cool to have so many people who can contribute at any time when you need them to."

The Vibe sealed the win with Edmond's six kills in the final frame and stout defense from Middle Blocker Khori Louis' two blocks.

Dixon came off the bench after the first set and finished with 15 kills, two aces and a block.

"My only thing coming in is to change the vibe on the court," Dixon said. "What can I do to give energy to my teammates?"

Edmond paced the Vibe with a team-high 18 kills and 16 digs while rookie Averi Carlson scored a career-high 50 assists and 22 digs.

Carlson and rookie Outside Hitter Ava Martin were top contributors - Martin racking up 12 kills and five digs in the first complete match of her career.

The Vibe head back on the road against the Orlando Valkyries for the team's next match on Friday, February 6 at 7 pm ET.







