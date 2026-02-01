Kubik Delivers Strong First Start in Four-Set Loss at Atlanta

Published on February 1, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The San Diego Mojo closed out a two-match road swing Sunday afternoon at Gas South Arena, falling in four sets to the Atlanta Vibe, 18-25, 25-16, 26-24, 25-21.

Rookie outside hitter Hayden Kubik impressed in her first career start, leading the Mojo with a career-high 13 kills while adding a block and 12 digs to record her first professional double-double. Kubik earned the start after a strong performance off the bench two nights earlier in Omaha.

Setter Marlie Monserez posted her sixth consecutive double-double, finishing with 36 assists and 11 digs, while also contributing five kills on a .714 hitting percentage. Jovana Brakoèević totaled a team-high 18 points, registering 11 kills on .478 hitting, four blocks, three service aces and seven digs.

San Diego also made history from the service line. Grace Loberg set a new Mojo single-match record with four aces, while adding eight digs, three kills and a block. McKenna Vicini chipped in an ace as the Mojo tallied eight service aces, establishing a new franchise single-game record.

Atlanta opened the match with the first four points before Vicini halted the run with a kill. San Diego settled in and gradually closed the gap, tying the score at 8-8 on a Marin Grote kill. After the Vibe rebuilt a four-point lead, the Mojo surged late, moving ahead 18-17 behind a Brakoèević block and closing the set on a decisive 7-1 run to take the opener, 25-18.

The Vibe responded in set two, jumping out early and maintaining control throughout the frame. San Diego chipped away behind Monserez and Brakoèević, but Atlanta extended its lead out of the technical timeout and evened the match with a 25-16 win.

Momentum carried into the third set for Atlanta, which again opened with four straight points. Loberg answered with a block and kill, and the Mojo stayed within striking distance, pulling within one at 15-14 after a Brakoèević ace. The teams traded runs down the stretch, and Loberg tied the score at 24-24 with another ace, but Atlanta closed the set with back-to-back points to escape with a 26-24 win.

San Diego struck first in the fourth set on a Kubik kill, marking the Mojo's first opening point of the match. The teams battled through multiple lead changes, with San Diego briefly taking a 10-8 advantage on consecutive Loberg aces and later holding a 17-16 edge. Kubik pulled the Mojo within one at 22-21, but Atlanta closed the match by winning the final three points to secure the set, 25-21, and the match.

With the loss, San Diego moved to 1-6 at the quarter point of the season, while Atlanta snapped a three-match skid to improve to 3-4.

The Mojo return home Friday, Feb. 6, to host the Columbus Fury at Viejas Arena. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT, and the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Mojo Hawaiian Shirt. Tickets are available at LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact tickets@letsgomojo.com or call 619-984-6656 (MOJO).







Major League Volleyball Stories from February 1, 2026

Kubik Delivers Strong First Start in Four-Set Loss at Atlanta - San Diego Mojo

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.