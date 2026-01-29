Game Preview: San Diego Mojo at Omaha Supernovas: January 30, 2026

Game 6: San Diego Mojo (1-4) at Omaha Supernovas (3-3)

Friday, January 30, 2026 | 5 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. CT

CHI Health Center | Omaha, Neb.

Tune In

The game will broadcast and stream live on YouTube.

Larry Punteney (play-by-play) and Kathi Wieskamp (analyst) will be on the call.

MATCHUP STORYLINES

Second Meeting, Same Site: San Diego and Omaha meet for the second time this season, with both January matchups taking place in Omaha. The Supernovas swept the season opener and have topped the Mojo in the last two games played at CHI Health Center.

Home-Court History: Omaha holds a narrow 5-4 edge in the all-time regular-season series and has been difficult to beat at CHI Health Center, where San Diego is 1-4 all time in regular-season play.

Controlling the Tempo: The matchup features one of the league's top-setting duels, with Omaha's Sydney Hilley leading MLV in assists and assists per set while San Diego's Marlie Monserez ranks among league leaders in assists and efficiency as the Mojo look to dictate pace and offensive balance.

Backcourt Battle: Defensively, both teams are anchored by elite liberos. Omaha's Morgan Hentz leads the league in total digs, while San Diego's Shara Venegas tops the league in digs per set, setting up extended rallies and serve-receive pressure on both sides.

Pin Pressure: The match places emphasis on production from the outside, with league-leading scorer Brooke Nuneviller headlining the Supernovas attack against a balanced Mojo pin group led by Grace Loberg, Maya Tabron, and Jovana Brakočević.

Response Opportunity: After being swept in the season opener, San Diego enters focused on execution and resilience, looking to translate recent individual production and improved efficiency into a stronger result in the second meeting.

SAN DIEGO MOJO OUTLOOK

Competitive but Searching for Results: San Diego showed resilience and stretches of high-level play in a four-set home loss to Grand Rapids but continues to seek consistency as it settles into the early season.

Loberg Stays Hot: Outside hitter Grace Loberg led all scorers with 23 points, recording her second straight double-double with 20 kills and 15 digs while adding a season-high three blocks and hitting .351. She remains one of the most productive all-around players in Major League Volleyball, ranking top 10 in kills (73, 3.65 per set), digs (65, 3.25 per set), and points (82, 4.10 per set).

Tabron's All-Around Impact: Maya Tabron posted her second consecutive double-double with 16 kills and 17 digs, hitting an efficient .391 while contributing an ace and two assists.

Steady at the Helm: Setter Marlie Monserez logged her fourth straight double-double with 49 assists and 11 digs, continuing to stabilize the offense while adding two kills and three blocks. Monserez ranks among league leaders in assists (198, 9.90 per set) while also sitting fourth in hitting efficiency (35.5%).

Defensive Anchor: Libero Shara Venegas paced the back row with 15 digs, providing consistent serve-receive and defensive coverage. Venegas tops the league in digs per set (4.05) and ranks second in total digs (81).

Response and Resilience: After dropping two tightly contested sets, the Mojo responded with a dominant 25-16 third set, showcasing balanced offense and improved blocking.

Home-Court Edge Developing: Despite the loss, San Diego has been competitive at Viejas Arena, continuing to build confidence and chemistry in front of the home crowd.

Building Toward Consistency: With experienced veterans, proven collegiate champions, and emerging contributors, the Mojo remain focused on translating strong individual performances into sustained team results as the season progresses.

OMAHA SUPERNOVAS OUTLOOK

Even Record, Home Test Ahead: Omaha enters the matchup at 3-3 overall as it returns home to CHI Health Center, looking to stabilize after a stretch of early-season inconsistency. All three of the Supernovas' losses have come at home.

League-Leading Setter: Setter Sydney Hilley directs one of the league's most efficient offenses, leading Major League Volleyball in total assists (284) and assists per set (11.36).

Backcourt Anchor: Libero Morgan Hentz leads the league in total digs (96) and ranks second in digs per set (3.84), anchoring Omaha's serve-receive and defensive systems.

Elite Pin Production: Outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller leads the league in kills (108) and points (115) while ranking second in kills per set (4.32) and fourth in points per set (4.60), serving as the focal point of the Supernovas attack.

Momentum Shift: Omaha snapped a team-record three-match losing streak with a four-set road win at the Indy Ignite on Saturday.

Execution Focus: With elite production from the setter position and consistent scoring on the pins, Omaha remains a disciplined and high-tempo opponent, particularly when dictating pace in transition.

MOJO-SUPERNOVAS CONNECTIONS

Cross-Team Players: Kayla Caffey, a key part of Omaha's roster in 2025, now brings her talents to San Diego, while Leyla Blackwell, who made her San Diego debut last season, heads to Omaha for 2026.

Collegiate Connection: Mojo middle blocker McKenna Vicini and Supernovas libero Morgan Hentz were teammates at Stanford, including during the Cardinals' 2019 NCAA Championship season, giving them shared history heading into this matchup. Mojo head coach Alisha Childress was an assistant coach for the Cardinal championship team.







