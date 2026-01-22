Game Preview: Grand Rapids at San Diego Mojo: January 23, 2026

Published on January 22, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Game 5: Grand Rapids Rise (1-2) at San Diego Mojo (1-3)

Friday, January 23, 2026 | 7 p.m. PT

Viejas Arena | San Diego, Calif.

Promo: The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a one-of-a-kind Mojo trucker hat.

Tune In

The game will broadcast and stream live on YouTube.

Bryan Fenley (play-by-play) and Victoria Dennis (analyst) will be on the call.

MATCHUP STORYLINES

San Diego returns to Viejas Arena aiming to capitalize on home-court advantage as the Mojo host the Grand Rapids Rise. Both teams enter with a history of tightly contested matchups, splitting their all-time series 4-4, with the Rise winning three of four meetings last year, including the last two. The Mojo are 3-1 at home in the series with a 1-1 mark in 2025.

San Diego continues to show growth under first-year head coach Alisha Childress, highlighted by standout performances from Grace Loberg, Shara Venegas, Marlie Monserez, and Marin Grote. The balanced offense, anchored by Loberg, Jovana Brakočević, Maya Tabron, and rookie Hayden Kubik, combines with a league-leading backcourt defense led by Venegas to keep San Diego competitive in extended rallies.

Grand Rapids has been involved in multiple five-set matches early this season, demonstrating depth, resilience, and balanced scoring across its lineup, including Elizabet Inneh, Paige Briggs-Romine, Carli Snyder, and Rhamat Alhassan.

SAN DIEGO MOJO OUTLOOK

Breakthrough Win: San Diego secured its first victory of the 2026 season with a home win over Atlanta, snapping an eight-match series skid against the Vibe and converting early-season progress into results.

Loberg Leads the Way: Outside hitter Grace Loberg delivered a career performance, posting career highs with 26 points, 23 kills, and 17 digs for her first double-double of the season while hitting .397. Her 23 kills tied for the fifth-most in a match in Mojo history, and her 26 points ranked sixth.

Setting the Tempo: Setter Marlie Monserez recorded her third straight double-double with 55 assists and 19 digs. Her assist total ranked fifth in franchise history as she directed a highly efficient Mojo offense.

Backcourt Stability: Libero Shara Venegas notched her second 20-dig performance of the season with 22 digs, tying for sixth-most in a match in team history. The outing marked her eighth career 20-dig match with the Mojo, the most in franchise history.

Balanced Production: Maya Tabron added her first double-double of the season with 10 kills and 15 digs, while opposite Jovana Brakočević contributed a season-high 21 points on 19 kills.

Team Efficiency: San Diego posted a season-best .366 hitting percentage and recorded multiple single-game top-10 marks in franchise history, including 70 kills (fourth), 63 assists (seventh), 88 digs (fifth), and five aces (tied for 10th).

Momentum Building: The performance reflected growing cohesion and confidence under head coach Alisha Childress as the Mojo continue to establish consistency early in the season.

GRAND RAPIDS RISE OUTLOOK

Riding High: The Grand Rapids Rise overcame 1-0 and 2-1 set deficits, along with an unfavorable 4-0 hole in the fifth set, to upend regional rival Columbus Fury in their home opener Wednesday night at Van Andel Arena for their first victory of the season.

Living on the Edge: Grand Rapids has been tested early, with two of its first three matches going the full five sets, including the home opener against Columbus. Along with Atlanta, the Rise are the only MLV teams this season to both win and lose a five-set match.

League's Five-Set Fixture: No team has played more five-set matches in league history than Grand Rapids, entering the season with 19 all-time.

Balanced Scoring Attack: Grand Rapids has spread production across the lineup, with four players averaging double figures in points through three matches. Opposite Elizabet Inneh, outside hitters Paige Briggs-Romine and Carli Snyder, and middle blocker Rhamat Alhassan have all been consistent contributors, giving the Rise multiple scoring options in transition and at the net.

Net Presence from the Pins: Briggs-Romine has been especially impactful defensively, ranking among the league leaders in blocks while continuing to provide steady offense from the outside.

Volume on the Left: Snyder remains the focal point of the Rise offense and is approaching the franchise record for career attack attempts.

MOJO-RISE CONNECTIONS

Former Rise to Mojo Pipeline: Three current Mojo players previously suited up for Grand Rapids. Middle blocker Marin Grote spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the Rise and still holds the franchise records for most sets played (154) and total blocks (95). Outside hitter Shannon Scully played for Grand Rapids in 2024, as did middle blocker Kayla Caffey.

Championship Ties at Texas: Mojo middle blocker Kayla Caffey and Rise setter Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres were teammates on the University of Texas team that captured the 2022 NCAA National Championship.

Wisconsin Roots and Pro Overlap: Mojo outside hitter Grace Loberg and Rise opposite hitter Lauren Jardine-Clark won the 2021 NCAA National Championship at Wisconsin. They later reunited professionally with the Vegas Thrill alongside current Rise players Allison Mayfield and Berkeley Oblad, under first-year Mojo head coach Alisha Childress with Carly Graham running the offense.

Florida Alumni Connection: Mojo setter Marlie Monserez, Rise middle blocker Rhamat Alhassan and Rise outside hitter Carli Snyder all played at the University of Florida. Monserez arrived in Gainesville one season after Alhassan and Snyder graduated, linking the programs across generations.







