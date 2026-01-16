Mojo Fall in Four Sets at Dallas in First Trip to Texas

FRISCO, Texas - San Diego Mojo opened strong against the Dallas Pulse but could not sustain momentum, falling in four sets (15-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-18) on Thursday night at Comerica Center in the teams' first-ever meeting.

San Diego jumped out quickly in the opening set, scoring the first four points of the match to force an early Dallas timeout. Outside hitter Maya Tabron opened the scoring with a kill, marking the first time this season the Mojo scored first in a match. Tabron accounted for three of the first four points with two kills and a block, setting the tone early.

After Dallas trimmed the deficit to one, Tabron halted the run with a kill to make it 5-3. Middle blocker Kayla Caffey added an ace and a kill along the right sideline to extend the lead to 8-4, and outside hitter Grace Loberg followed with a pair of kills to keep San Diego in control. The Mojo led 16-12 at the media timeout and pushed the advantage to six points at 18-12 following kills from opposite Jovana Brakoèević and Loberg.

San Diego continued to roll, stretching the lead to 22-14 before setter Marlie Monserez delivered a dump for set point. Loberg closed the frame with an ace as the Mojo claimed the opening set 25-15. San Diego hit .324 in the set with just one attacking error. Loberg totaled five points, while Monserez posted nine assists and five digs.

The momentum shifted in the second set as Dallas took control early, opening leads of 4-1 and 8-3. San Diego answered with a three-point run, highlighted by back-to-back blocks from Loberg and Tabron, and a Monserez dump to cut the deficit to 8-6. The Mojo continued to chip away and pulled within one at 11-10, but the Pulse responded and rebuilt their advantage.

Dallas led 16-13 at the break and opened the second half of the set with four straight points to build a 20-13 cushion. Back-to-back Pulse blocks brought set point at 24-15, and Dallas closed out the set 25-16.

Set three saw San Diego take an early 4-1 lead before Dallas rallied to even the score. Middle blocker Marin Grote delivered a kill to regain the advantage, but the Pulse answered with a five-point run to take a 16-11 lead at the break. Caffey ended the Dallas run with a kill, but the Pulse continued to build its lead and closed the set 25-16.

Dallas carried that momentum into the fourth set, opening an 8-4 lead and forcing a Mojo timeout. Monserez responded with a kill and a block to pull San Diego within two, but the Pulse maintained control and led 16-12 at the break. A late Mojo push, capped by a Tabron kill and consecutive Loberg swings, trimmed the margin to 19-15 before Dallas pulled away to close the match 25-18.

Loberg finished with a co-match-high 12 kills and an ace, leading San Diego with 13 points. Tabron added 11 points with nine kills and two blocks, while Caffey contributed 10 points on eight kills and two aces. Grote chipped in seven kills, a block, and two aces.

Monserez recorded her second straight double-double with 32 assists and 10 digs. Shara Venegas led the defense with a season-high 20 digs, her seventh 20-dig performance with the Mojo, extending her own team record.

San Diego fell to 0-3 on the season, while Dallas earned the first win in franchise history to improve to 1-1.

The Mojo return home Sunday to host the Atlanta Vibe at Viejas Arena. First serve is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT. Fans can purchase tickets now at LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact the team at tickets@letsgomojo.com or call 619-984-6656 (MOJO).







