Supernovas Set to Host Atlanta and Orlando in Measuring Stick Weekend

Published on January 15, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release









OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, will face their toughest tests in the early stages of the 2026 season, hosting a weekend doubleheader against rival Atlanta Vibe on Friday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m. CST, before welcoming the reigning MLV Champion Orlando Valkyries on Sunday, Jan. 18, at 3 p.m. CST. Sunday's match will also feature a 5,000 Truckers Hat giveaway.

Both matches will be played on Kiewit Court at the CHI Health Center. News Channel Nebraska will provide statewide television coverage for Friday's contest, along with a stream on the MLV YouTube channel for out-of-state viewers. Sunday's match will mark the Supernovas' first national television appearance of the season, airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network.

Both matches can also be heard on the Supernovas Radio Network, headline by flagship station KCRO 660 AM.

Friday's match sponsor is Hurrdat.

Sunday's match sponsor is the Nebraska Corn Board.

Match Details vs. Atlanta

Matchup: Omaha Supernovas (2-0) vs. Atlanta Vibe (1-1)

When: Friday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m. CST

Where: Kiewit Court at CHI Health Center, Omaha, Neb.

Watch: News Channel Nebraska / MLV YouTube Channel

Listen: Supernovas Radio Network / Supernovas App

Match Notes

Season Series: First of our meetings, one of two at CHI Health Center

All-Time Series: Tied 4-4 (May 4, 2025, last matchup, 3-1 OMA)

Match Details vs. Orlando

Matchup: Omaha Supernovas (2-0) vs. Orlando Valkyries (2-0)

When: Sunday, Jan. 18, at 3 p.m. CST

Where: Kiewit Court at CHI Health Center, Omaha, Neb.

Watch: CBS Sports Network

Listen: Supernovas Radio Network / Supernovas App

Match Notes

Season Series: First of our meetings, one of two at CHI Health Center

All-Time Series: Omaha leads 6-2 (April 5, 2025, last matchup, 3-1 OMA)

