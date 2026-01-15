Supernovas Set to Host Atlanta and Orlando in Measuring Stick Weekend
OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, will face their toughest tests in the early stages of the 2026 season, hosting a weekend doubleheader against rival Atlanta Vibe on Friday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m. CST, before welcoming the reigning MLV Champion Orlando Valkyries on Sunday, Jan. 18, at 3 p.m. CST. Sunday's match will also feature a 5,000 Truckers Hat giveaway.
Both matches will be played on Kiewit Court at the CHI Health Center. News Channel Nebraska will provide statewide television coverage for Friday's contest, along with a stream on the MLV YouTube channel for out-of-state viewers. Sunday's match will mark the Supernovas' first national television appearance of the season, airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network.
Both matches can also be heard on the Supernovas Radio Network, headline by flagship station KCRO 660 AM.
Friday's match sponsor is Hurrdat.
Sunday's match sponsor is the Nebraska Corn Board.
Match Details vs. Atlanta
Matchup: Omaha Supernovas (2-0) vs. Atlanta Vibe (1-1)
When: Friday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m. CST
Where: Kiewit Court at CHI Health Center, Omaha, Neb.
Watch: News Channel Nebraska / MLV YouTube Channel
Listen: Supernovas Radio Network / Supernovas App
Match Notes
Season Series: First of our meetings, one of two at CHI Health Center
All-Time Series: Tied 4-4 (May 4, 2025, last matchup, 3-1 OMA)
Match Details vs. Orlando
Matchup: Omaha Supernovas (2-0) vs. Orlando Valkyries (2-0)
When: Sunday, Jan. 18, at 3 p.m. CST
Where: Kiewit Court at CHI Health Center, Omaha, Neb.
Watch: CBS Sports Network
Listen: Supernovas Radio Network / Supernovas App
Match Notes
Season Series: First of our meetings, one of two at CHI Health Center
All-Time Series: Omaha leads 6-2 (April 5, 2025, last matchup, 3-1 OMA)
- Supernovas Announce Nuneviller, Parsons as 2026 Team Captains