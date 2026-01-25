Supernovas Snap Historic Skid at Indy Behind Cooper, Reinhardt

FISHERS, Ind. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, came alive with a new addition to the starting lineup, leaning on the offensive firepower from Reagan Cooper and the block defense from rookie Kiara Reinhardt to end the franchise's historic three-match losing streak by taking down the previously unbeaten Indy Ignite (3-1) in a 23-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-23 four-set win Saturday night at Fishers Event Center in front of 5,706.

Having appeared for only one rally so far this season, Cooper exploded in her first extended action of the 2026 campaign, matching her Supernovas career high with 19 points by putting down 17 kills on a staggering .429 hitting percentage while adding six digs, one block and one ace. Brooke Nuneviller equaled her teammate in a pin-hitting showcase for Omaha (3-3) as the reigning Outside Hitter of the Year collected 18 kills on a .436 clip with 10 digs and one block.

Reinhardt had her breakout match, pouring in 13 points off six kills, one ace and a match-leading six stuffs to spark an Omaha block party. The Supernovas tallied 16 blocks in the four sets as middle blocker Toyosi Onabanjo followed Reinhardt with four rejections while setter Sydney Hilley blocked three Indy attacks.

Hilley dished out 38 assists and five digs, but her trio of blocks and kills displayed her impact at the net. Opposite Emily Londot was the third attacker to reach double-figure kills as the second-year pro produced 10 kills on a .290 hitting percentage. She also recorded seven digs, two assists and a solo block. Libero Morgan Hentz finished with a match-high 16 digs and a lone assist.

Despite passing at a season-low 35 percent positive, the Supernovas thrived in out-of-system rallies as they powered their way to a .362 clip on 127 swings with 54 kills and only eight errors. Omaha ended the contest with 47 assists, 44 digs and three aces.

The fast-paced offense of the Ignite hit .211 in the match but slugged their way to 27 hitting errors alongside four blocks, one ace, 57 digs and 54 assists. Indy also had three players reach double digits with 2025 All-League First Team opposite Azhani Tealer leading the trio with 16. Outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh added 12 kills and Anna DeBeer compiled 11.

The Supernovas make their way back home and return to action Friday, Jan. 30, to play on Kiewit Court at the CHI Health Center to face the San Diego Mojo at 7 p.m. CST. Nebraska Public Media will broadcast the match statewide and can also be heard on the Supernovas Radio Network, headlined by flagship station KCRO 660 AM.

Key Notes

The Supernovas remain undefeated at the Fishers Event Center (3-0).

Cooper's 19 points tie a Supernovas career record, which last occurred Jan. 12, 2025, at Grand Rapids. Similar to Saturday, that match also marked her second appearance of the season.

Nuneviller and Cooper were unstoppable Saturday night, combining for 35 of the team's 54 kills while hitting .432 on 74 swings with only three errors.

Rooke setter Brooke Mosher fired in her first career ace to give Omaha its advantage at any point in the night with a 19-11 lead in the third set.

The Supernovas' 16 blocks set a new four-set franchise record, besting the previous total of 14 against Orlando on April 5, 2025.

Going into the weekend, Omaha had collected 30 blocks across four matches. They combined for 26 in the two matches against Columbus and Indy.

Reinhardt's six blocks tie the four-set individual franchise record. She joins former Supernovas Kaitlyn Hord and Hristina Vuchkova in reaching the milestone.

The team's .362 hitting percentage is the second-highest in team history, falling just short of the .373 clip recorded against the San Diego Mojo on Feb. 3, 2024.

Fifteen service errors committed by the Supernovas equal the franchise record set last year against San Diego on Jan. 19.

Set 1: Cooper started out hot, powering down a pair of kills and an ace, but Indy kept pace with the trio of Member-Meneh, Tealer and Martyn. Nuneviller got into the action with her first two kills. An Ignite hitting error and a joust win by Reinhardt gave the Supernovas a two-point cushion, but Tealer mounted the comeback with an ace to tie the set at 8. Nuneviller tallied another kill alongside Cooper to push Omaha ahead 12-11. After a Tealer kill, Nuneviller and Londot secured back-to-back kills for a 14-12 edge. Tealer killed another ball and DeBeer took care of an overpass to equal the set again. Reinhardt terminated on a swing from the middle and Cooper logged another kill, but a service error and Member-Meneh kill gave Indy a 19-18 lead. Londot took advantage of an overpass to equal the set. Tied again at 20, Nuneviller won a joust, but both teams traded service errors. Tealer located a swing on the back line for a key point to tie things at 22, and she followed with another to give the Ignite a 23-22 lead, forcing an Omaha timeout. Nuneviller earned a huge sideout for the Supernovas, but DeBeer answered with consecutive kills to give the Ignite a 25-23 first-set win.

Omaha did not have a problem with offense, hitting .441 with eight kills on a .471 clip from Nuneviller, but the Supernovas only had one block and one ace. Indy did not have an issue either, recording a .410 hitting percentage with one ace as Tealer paced the Ignite with seven kills.

Set 2: Tealer picked up where she left off from the first set with a pair of kills to give Indy a two-point cushion early. Cooper fired back with two of her own kills, plus a pair of Ignite errors tied the set. Martyn terminated from the middle and Member-Meneh tallied a kill for a 6-4 Indy lead. The Supernovas responded with a 4-0 run as Hilley roofed Tealer and Nuneviller found the floor for another kill to put Omaha ahead 8-6. The Ignite quickly tied the set again with Member-Meneh and DeBeer kills. Reinhardt took advantage of sets from Hilley, putting down two kills in the middle. Both squads exchanged points, including a kill apiece from Cooper and Londot. Tealer put Indy ahead 15-14 off a kill. An Ignite service error sparked a Supernovas run as Reinhardt stuffed two attacks, resulting in an Indy timeout at 18-15 Omaha. Out of the timeout, Tuaniga won a joust in a big point, leading to a Botezat kill and Supernovas net violation to tie the set at 18. Tuaniga won another joust battle, but Cooper answered with a kill. Tealer delivered another kill from the right side, and she followed with an overpass put away to put Indy ahead 21-20. Cooper tied the set and Hilley gave the Supernovas a 22-21 edge with her second block of the set. Indy appeared to win the next point, but an Omaha challenge revealed an Ignite center-line violation, handing the Supernovas a 23-21 margin. Nuneviller gave Omaha set point, but Member-Meneh unleashed a power attack from the left out of the timeout. Another out-of-system set did not bother Cooper, who notched her 11th kill of the night to give the Supernovas a 25-22 set two win.

Omaha hit .278 with the block coming alive with four. Cooper was the star, recording seven kills on a .500 clip. Indy was limited to a .167 hitting percentage with two blocks. Tealer and Member-Meneh each tallied five kills, but they only hit .059 and .214 to showcase the improved defense for the Supernovas.

Set 3: Tealer and DeBeer opened the set for the Ignite with kills, but a string of errors kept the Supernovas right on top. Cooper terminated from the pin and Reinhardt put down an overpass for a slim 6-4 Omaha lead. A hitting error and Martyn kill tied the set. Nuneviller turned in a kill and solo block before Martyn succeeded again on a swing. Nuneviller earned another kill, which was followed by a slick second-touch kill from Reinhardt. The Creighton draft pick stuffed an Ignite attack to push the Supernovas lead to 11-7. Martyn secured the next two Ignite points, which came between a Londot kill. Ahead 12-9, Omaha mounted a set-changing 4-0 run with a Hilley setter dump, Onabanjo block and kills from both Nuneviller and Cooper. Kayla Lund posted a kill in her first action of the night, but Hilley prevailed in another joust. Onabanjo roofed an attack and Brooke Mosher delivered her first career ace for Omaha's largest lead of the season in a set at 19-11. Londot added three more points in the final stretch with two kills and a block. Hilley put the stamp on the set with a block, giving the Supernovas a 25-16 set win and a 2-1 match lead.

Omaha continued to pour in the offense with a .357 hitting percentage and a season-high six blocks, plus one ace. It was a balanced attack with three kills apiece from Nuneviller and Londot. Indy was shut down for a .000 clip with one block and no aces. Martyn led the Ignite with four kills on six swings.

Set 4: Member-Meneh powered the Indy offense early with four kills to provide a 6-4 gap for the Ignite. Reinhardt terminated on the slide, Londot posted a kill from the right side and an Indy hitting error put Omaha ahead 7-6. The Supernovas gave away two points on a pair of errors, but a 3-0 Omaha run followed with back-to-back blocks from Reinhardt and Cooper. Tealer snapped the momentum, but a service error and Reinhardt ace built a 12-9 cushion for Omaha. Onabanjo blocked another Indy swing and Hilley took care of an overdig to keep the lead at 14-10. The Ignite found life with the short serve, using it for three straight points to climb back within one and force a Supernovas timeout. Nuneviller sided out to keep Omaha ahead 16-14 at the media timeout. Nuneviller and Reinhardt traded kills with DeBeer and Martyn, but a hitting error and out-of-system block tied the set at 18. Indy caught the error bug, putting a serve in the net and getting called for a reach-over violation for a 20-18 Supernovas lead. Cooper added two more kills, but Indy stayed within arm's reach due to Omaha service errors. After a long review that confirmed a Martyn kill off a tip, Nuneviller tooled the block to give the Supernovas match point. Omaha was hit with a net violation, but franchise icon Nuneviller put an end to the Supernovas' historic losing skid with her final kill to seal a 25-23 set win and match victory.

The Supernovas continued to hit at a high efficiency, recording a .379 hitting percentage while tallying five blocks and one ace. Nuneviller led with five kills and Cooper added four as both outside hitters combined to hit .421 on 19 swings. Indy hit .226 with one block and no aces as Member-Meneh and Martyn shared the team high with three kills apiece.

