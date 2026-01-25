Ignite Fall for First Time this Season in Home Opener

FISHERS, Ind. - On a night when a determined crowd braved a winter storm to cheer on their favorite volleyball team, the Indy Ignite had difficulty igniting the competitive fire they needed at Fishers Event Center. The result was a four-set loss to the visiting Omaha Supernovas.

Omaha won for the third time in as many tries on Indy's home court, this time by scores of 23-25, 25-22, 25-16 and 25-23. Even with the defeat, the Ignite remain tied atop the Major League Volleyball standings at 3-1, but they were disappointed with their effort.

"I don't think we showed up today," Indy head coach Lauren Bertolacci admitted. "I think we had a lack of competitiveness, a lack of grit, not so much personality in the game - and we struggle when we play like that. I do believe it's a big learning point for us on how we need to be aggressive in the game and how we need to be attacking it and winning the game. I don't really care that we lose. ... The issue would be the manner in which that happened today."

Ignite opposite hitter Azhani Tealer, who led the team with 15 kills and a block, agreed that the energy that carried Indy through three consecutive road victories to open the season was lacking on this night.

"It definitely wasn't what it has been the last few games and not really acceptable, especially on opening night in front of a crowd like that that came out with weather like that," Tealer said. "Like (Bertolacci) said, we have to look at ourselves in the mirror and we're not invincible. People are going to come out and bring their best, and we have to do the same every single night."

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness was among the several thousand in attendance. Earlier in the week he signed a proclamation, making Saturday Indy Ignite Day in the City of Fishers- the Ignite responded early, rallying to take the opening set 25-23. Tealer scored back-to-back kills and outside hitter Anna DeBeer followed with consecutive kills of her own as Indy overcame a 22-21 deficit. Behind seven Tealer kills and five apiece from DeBeer and outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh, Indy notched a sizzling .410 kill efficiency in the set in what was the high point of the match.

Omaha turned the tables in the second set, winning 25-22 after trailing 21-20. The Supernovas then took control of the third set, breaking from a 6-all tie with a 10-3 run on their way to a 25-16 triumph.

Facing elimination in the fourth set, the Ignite showed glimmers of that competitive fire when they rallied from a 15-11 hole to tie the set 18-18. But Indy could never forge ahead and Omaha closed out the set and match at 25-23 on the match-leading 18th kill for Brooke Nuneviller, the reigning MLV Outside Hitter of the Year. Playing her first full match of the season, fellow outside hitter Reagan Cooper added 17 kills.

Following Tealer on Indy's scoring chart were Member-Meneh with 13 kills, DeBeer with 11 kills and middle blocker Lydia Martyn with nine kills and a block. Setter Mia Tuaniga finished with 46 assists, three kills, two blocks and a service ace. Libero Elena Scott tied her season high with 15 digs.

DeBeer added 14 digs to complete a double-double but agreed the Ignite didn't bring the level of intensity they needed on this night.

"We kind of lacked that competitiveness," she said. "We've had that in the last few games we played and we felt it, but I think tonight we were a little hesitant in things and weren't going after it all the time. Obviously, that impacts the whole outcome of the game if we're not being the attacker and being the aggressor. I really think it just came down to the competitive fire that we didn't have."

To which Tealer added, "I don't want to give out any excuses. It's a long season and it's hard to bring that every day, but it's what we signed up to do and it's our job. So, we've got to find a way. Yeah, that wasn't who we are tonight."

The Ignite continue a four-match homestand Thursday when they host the Atlanta Vibe at 7 p.m. ET. Tickets are available at IndyIgniteVB.com.







