Ignite Setter Tuaniga Named MLV Player of the Week Following Standout Performances

Published on February 3, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

FISHERS, Ind. - Following a pair of stellar all-around matches that helped guide her team to victories, Indy Ignite setter Mia Tuaniga has been named Major League Volleyball Player of the Week presented by Franklin Sports.

In back-to-back wins over Atlanta and Dallas, Tuaniga totaled 77 assists (11.0 per set), 14 digs, four service aces, three kills and three blocks. Tuaniga was the mirror image of consistency in the matches, dishing out 39 assists against Atlanta and 38 versus Dallas while scoring five points and adding seven digs in each match. For the season, the second-year pro from the University of Southern California ranks third in MLV averaging 11.09 assists per set played.

Saturday's win over the Pulse carried added significance since it was a showdown for first place. The Ignite triumphed in an impressive 3-0 sweep to take a league-best 5-1 record into this week's play.

Tuaniga was humbled when told she was named Player of the Week. Like the top-level setter she is, she was eager to share the achievement.

"First, all glory to God, I would not be here without His strength and His grace and His mercy," Tuaniga said. "And, of course, shout-out to my passers and my hitters. I also wouldn't be able to do this job or my part in the game without the dimes that they give me and the kills that they put away."

"When I'm able to play my best because of the people around me, I think that elevates all of our games," she added. "Kayla Lund and Elena Scott were a big part of me being able to do what I do because of the vocal leader that Kayla is on the court and just the natural smooth player that Scotty is. They both help me a lot in my own game in different ways, and I hope they know that. This is really more of a team of the week type thing. It's not just me, so big shout-out to the team."

Tuaniga is the second Ignite player to earn Player of the Week honors this season. Middle blocker Lydia Martyn received the award two weeks ago after setting an MLV record with 11 blocks January 17 against Columbus, tying a league best with six blocks in a set in the same match.

The Ignite return to action at 7 p.m. ET Friday when they host Grand Rapids at Fishers Event Center. Indy is commemorating National Girls & Women in Sports Day at the match by hosting a pregame party open to all fans attending. The party begins at 5 p.m. and will include a special Q&A session featuring Olympic gold-medalist swimmer Alex Shackell and nine-time Indianapolis 500 starter Sarah Fisher, moderated by Sarah Myer, Chief of Staff & Strategy for Indiana Sports Corp. Tickets to the match are available here.







