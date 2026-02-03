Supernovas Reveal Start Time for Blue out Match on April 4

Published on February 3, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release









A big crowd watches the Omaha Supernovas at Kiewit Court at the CHI Health Center

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, has announced a 3 p.m. CDT start time for its inaugural Blue Out match against the Indy Ignite on Saturday, April 4, at Kiewit Court at the CHI Health Center.

Project Harmony will serve as the match sponsor and spearhead the Blue Out. With support from Kiewit, the match will shine a spotlight on National Child Abuse Prevention Month, observed each April. The Saturday matinee will also feature a special blue T-shirt giveaway for the first 5,000 fans in attendance.

The April 4 contest marks the start of a busy home month for the Supernovas, who will host four home matches during the final month of the MLV regular season. Additional April home matches include:

Friday, April 10, at 7 p.m. CDT vs. Grand Rapids Rise (Volleyball After Dark)

Sunday, April 12, at 4 p.m. CDT vs. Dallas Pulse (Omaha Day)

Friday, April 24, at 7 p.m. CDT vs. Columbus Fury (Fan Appreciation/Stripeout)

Riding the franchise's 10th winning streak of three matches or more, the Supernovas continue their current road trip this week when they face the Dallas Pulse for the first time on Thursday, Feb. 5, at 7 p.m. CST. The match will be broadcast on the Roku Sports Channel.

Omaha then travels to face the defending MLV champion Orlando Valkyries at Addition Financial Arena at 2 p.m. CST on Sunday, Feb. 8, with coverage available on the MLV YouTube channel. Both matches can also be heard on the Supernovas Radio Network, led by flagship station KCRO 660 AM.

