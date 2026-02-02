Supernovas Win Third Straight Behind Londot's Career Night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Omaha Supernovas (5-3), the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, stamped an unbeaten weekend with their third straight win Sunday, riding opposite Emily Londot's career outing to a 25-18, 20-25, 25-19, 25-22 victory over the Grand Rapids Rise (2-4) at Van Andel Arena.

Londot hammered her way to a career-high 20 kills and a match-leading 24 points, adding one ace and three blocks. It marked the best performance by an Omaha opposite since Kelsie Payne's 27-point outing against Vegas on April 10, 2025, which clinched a playoff spot last season.

Both Supernovas left pins reached double-figure kills and provided strong defense. Brooke Nuneviller finished with 12 kills and 15 digs, while Reagan Cooper totaled 15 points on 10 kills, one ace and a match-high four blocks. Merritt Beason recorded two kills on two swings and one block as part of a double substitution late in the second set. Sarah Parsons also added a kill in that same set.

Toyosi Onabanjo had her best match of the season, securing eight kills on a career-high .538 efficiency with two blocks and five digs. Rookie middle blocker Kiara Reinhardt added a pair of kills with a trio of blocks and two more aces to her team-leading seven on the season.

Libero Morgan Hentz delivered one of her best matches of the season, flying around the court to finish with 23 digs and an overpass kill. Setter Sydney Hilley dished out 44 assists with four digs and two kills as the reigning Setter of the Year guided the Supernovas to a .280 hitting percentage.

Omaha's block played a major role in the win, stuffing 13 Rise attacks for points while also totaling 61 digs, 57 kills, 50 assists and five aces.

Missing starting outside hitter Carli Snyder due to an undisclosed injury, the Grand Rapids offense was inconsistent and finished with a .179 hitting percentage. The Rise used a balanced attack orchestrated by setter Saige Ka'aha'aina Torres, as opposite Elizabet Inneh and middle blocker Rhamat Alhassan tied for the team lead with 11 kills apiece. Grand Rapids posted 10 blocks and four aces while recording 60 digs, 50 kills and 46 assists in four sets.

The Supernovas continue their extended road trip next weekend, visiting Dallas for their first-ever match against the Pulse on Thursday, Feb. 5, at 7 p.m. CST on the Roku Sports Channel and Supernovas Radio Network. Omaha follows with a rematch against the Orlando Valkyries on Sunday, Feb. 8, at 2 p.m. CST on MLV YouTube and the Supernovas Radio Network.

Key Notes

Sunday's victory marks the 10th time in franchise history the Supernovas have won at least three consecutive matches.

Omaha's win moves the Supernovas to 9-1 all time against Grand Rapids, their best mark against any opponent in MLV. It also extends Omaha's winning streak over the Rise to six straight, with the last loss coming in the 2024 MLV regular-season finale on May 12, 2024.

Morgan Hentz's 23 digs were one shy of matching the four-set franchise record of 24, set by Camila Gómez in 2025, who now plays for the Rise.

Toyosi Onabanjo hit a career-high .533 on a career-best 15 attacks, recording a season-high eight kills and two blocks. In her five appearances this season, it marked the first time she has finished a match hitting above .000.

The Supernovas' 34 percent positive passing mark is the lowest in franchise history and just the third time that figure has been 35 percent or lower. Omaha is now 3-0 in those matches.

Set 1: Cooper got things started with a kill, and a strong serve from Reinhardt gave Onabanjo an opportunity to put away an overpass for a 2-0 Omaha lead. Reinhardt followed with a block, and Londot terminated from the right side for an early 4-0 Supernovas advantage. Inneh and Paige Briggs-Romine answered with back-to-back points. Cooper stuffed an attack, and Londot found an open seam for another kill. A Grand Rapids service error put Omaha ahead 8-6 going into the first media timeout. Allison Mayfield put away a challenging set through the block, and a Rise ace tied the set at eight. Londot rejected an attack, and Cooper terminated from the left. Nuneviller and Londot secured back-to-back kills for a 4-0 run and a 12-8 Supernovas lead. A Nuneviller service error ended the run, but Cooper answered with a kill on the next point. A simultaneous net violation resulted in a replay, which Onabanjo took advantage of with a kill. Alhassan terminated from a high set in the middle, but Londot found a fingertip on her next swing, and a Rise hitting error pushed Omaha ahead 16-10 at the second media timeout. A pair of Grand Rapids hitting errors extended the lead to seven, but Inneh snapped the 3-0 run. Onabanjo found a kill off the slide, and Nuneviller recorded a pair of points for a 20-13 lead. Londot tallied back-to-back kills before Cooper gave the Supernovas set point with a kill. After two Rise points, Cooper ended the set with her fifth kill for a 25-18 win.

The Supernovas offense was on fire, hitting .462 with 18 kills on 39 swings and no errors. Londot ignited the attack with seven kills on a .538 clip. Omaha also recorded three blocks. Grand Rapids struggled to a .154 efficiency with one ace. Former Supernovas Briggs-Romine and Mayfield split the team high with four kills apiece.

Set 2: Cooper and Inneh traded blocks to open the set before a Londot ace gave Omaha an early one-point edge. Nuneviller sparked a 3-0 Supernovas run as Onabanjo followed with a block and kill for a 6-3 lead. Briggs-Romine answered for Grand Rapids, but a Nuneviller error and Rise block tied the set at six. Onabanjo's left hand secured another block, and a Nuneviller kill put Omaha ahead 8-6 into the first media timeout. The Rise used the stoppage to their advantage as Alhassan and Mayfield put down points as part of a 4-0 run to take a 10-8 lead. Alyssa Jensen terminated from the middle, and an Inneh kill forced an Omaha timeout at 13-10. Back-to-back kills from Briggs-Romine pushed the lead to 15-10 before a Londot point ended the momentum. Jensen fired back with another middle kill to give Grand Rapids a 16-11 advantage at the second media timeout. Alhassan blocked a Cooper swing, but Londot tooled the block on the next point. Omaha rookie setter Brooke Mosher entered the match on a double substitution with Beason, and she delivered her second ace of the season. Beason rejected a Rise attack, and Cooper put away a kill to make it 17-15, forcing a Grand Rapids timeout. Alhassan put away an overpass and followed with a block. Inneh capped the 3-0 run with an ace, but Onabanjo killed a set from Mosher, and Cooper aced Briggs-Romine to make it 20-17. Inneh sided out with a kill, but Beason slammed down back-to-back kills to cut the deficit to two. Alhassan and Parsons exchanged kills before the Rise closed the set on a 3-0 run, highlighted by a pair of points from Torres and a set-ending kill from Mayfield for a 25-20 Grand Rapids win.

Omaha cooled to a .103 hitting percentage but posted four blocks and three aces. The Supernovas struggled to score consistently as Nuneviller, Beason, Onabanjo and Londot all tied the team high with two kills. Grand Rapids responded with a .312 clip, four blocks and three aces. Alhassan, Mayfield and Jensen each tallied three kills.

Set 3: Londot pounded a pair of kills to open the third, and Onabanjo found the floor for an early 3-1 Omaha lead. Both teams traded service errors before Briggs-Romine spearheaded a 3-0 run behind two kills. Nuneviller and Londot collected a point apiece for a 7-5 Supernovas edge, but the Rise answered with their own 3-0 run, capped by an Inneh kill and Alhassan block, to go ahead 8-7 at the first media timeout. Inneh secured another kill off a poor set, and Nuneviller's errant swing forced an Omaha timeout at 10-7. Another Supernovas hitting error pushed the deficit to 11-7, but Londot snapped the 6-0 run with back-to-back kills. Reinhardt blocked a Grand Rapids middle attack, and the rookie recorded her first kill a few points later to keep Omaha within two. Cooper found the floor on a cross-court shot. Londot and Onabanjo tallied consecutive blocks, followed by an Onabanjo overpass kill and a Reinhardt ace to complete a 5-0 run and give Omaha a 16-13 lead at the media timeout. The teams exchanged points before a Hilley joust win and Rise hitting error extended the margin to 20-16. After two Grand Rapids points, Omaha responded with a 4-0 run that included a Hentz overpass kill. Nuneviller pushed down an overpass for set point before a Rise service error sealed a 25-19 Supernovas win and a 2-1 match lead.

Omaha hit .257 in the set with three blocks and an ace. Londot dominated with seven kills. The Rise hit .129 despite two blocks and one ace, with Inneh leading the way with four kills.

Set 4: Jensen terminated a middle set for the opening point, but Cooper answered with a kill. Reinhardt continued the service pressure with another ace, but Briggs-Romine stuffed a Londot swing on the next rally. Londot responded with a right-side kill. Nuneviller attacked from the back row for a kill, and Cooper secured a one-on-one block. A Rise hitting error capped a 4-0 Supernovas run before a Mayfield kill stopped the streak. Following a challenge reversal on Mayfield's kill, Cooper answered with a point to put Omaha ahead 8-3 at the first media timeout. Hilley snuck in a setter dump to make it 10-4, but Grand Rapids regrouped with a 3-0 run behind a Mayfield kill and Inneh block. Reinhardt sided out with a kill. Londot continued her career night with two more kills and a block to keep the lead at 14-10. The Rise scored consecutive points, but Onabanjo secured two slide kills for a 16-13 Supernovas advantage at the second media timeout. Reinhardt rejected a Rise attack out of the break before Torres and Nuneviller traded kills. After an Inneh termination, Londot and Cooper delivered kills on long rallies for a 20-15 lead, forcing a Rise timeout. Cooper reached double-figure kills with two more to make it 23-17, but a Londot service error and Torres setter dump prompted an Omaha timeout at 23-19. Alhassan put away a kill off a great pass, followed by a Torres block on Cooper to pull Grand Rapids within two. A net violation by Mayfield gave Omaha match point, but Alhassan answered with another kill. Nuneviller ended the night by tooling the block, giving Omaha a 25-22 win and its third straight victory.

The Supernovas hit .250 in the set with three blocks and an ace. Omaha produced a balanced attack in the final frame as Nuneviller, Cooper and Londot each finished with four kills. Grand Rapids hit .140 with four blocks, led by Alhassan's four kills.

