Rise Come up Short against Omaha in Four Sets

Published on February 1, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release









Grand Rapids Rise outside hitter Allison Mayfield

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Rise outside hitter Allison Mayfield(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Despite a balanced attack with four players scoring in double figures, the Grand Rapids Rise fell in four sets to the Omaha Supernovas on Sunday at Van Andel Arena. The Supernovas won by set scores of 25-18, 20-25, 25-19, 25-22.

Omaha opposite hitter Emily Londot posted a career-high 24 points, finishing with 20 kills on a .400 hitting percentage, three blocks and an ace. The Supernovas hit .280 as a team, compared to .179 for the Rise.

The Rise were led by middle blocker Rhamat Alhassan, who recorded 15 points on 11 kills (.429), team-high three blocks and an ace.

Omaha's offense controlled the opening set, recording 18 kills on 39 swings without an attack error for a .462 hitting percentage. Londot led the way with seven kills on 13 attempts (.538). The Supernovas scored the first four points, and while the Rise briefly evened the score at 8-8 on a Leah Meyer ace, Grand Rapids never led as Omaha closed out the set, 25-18.

Coincidentally, another ace by a Rise middle blocker - this time Alhassan - tied the second set at 8-8, and Grand Rapids never relinquished the lead from there. Middle blocker Alyssa Jensen, making her second appearance of the season, delivered a kill to give the Rise a 16-11 advantage at the second media timeout.

An ace by Elizabet Inneh stretched the lead to 20-15 before setter Saige KaÃÂ»ahaÃÂ»aina-Torres took over late with a dump kill and an ace to bring Grand Rapids to set point. Veteran outside hitter Allison Mayfield, who made her first start of the season, sealed the set with a kill to secure a 25-20 win.

The Rise hit .312 and recorded four blocks in the second set to even the match at 1-1.

Omaha used a 9-2 run to build a 16-13 lead at the second media timeout of the third set. The Rise pulled within two at 18-16, but another Supernovas spurt closed out the frame, 25-19. Londot once again had seven kills in the frame with a .500 hitting percentage.

Despite a kill in the middle of the court from Jensen to open the fourth set, the Supernovas raced out to a six-point advantage, 10-4. The Rise once again pulled within two points twice after an emphatic block from Lauren Jardine-Clark at 14-12 and a kill from Alhassan to keep the match going at 24-22. On the following point, Omaha outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller tooled the block for her 12th kill on match point, 25-22.

MLV Player of the Week Paige Briggs-Romine (10 kills, 11 digs), Mayfield (10 kills, 10 digs), and Ka'aha'aina-Torres (36 assists, 11 digs) finished with double-doubles for the Rise. Libero Elena Oglivie added 17 digs, finishing with 73% positive and 55% perfect reception passing.

Notes

Rise outside hitter and team captain Carli Snyder missed the first match of her Grand Rapids career due to injury after starting the previous 33 matches. On Thursday against the Orlando Valkyries, Snyder surpassed Claire Chaussee (463) for the most points scored in franchise history. Snyder now sits 48 kills shy of breaking Chaussee's franchise record for career kills (429).

Omaha extended its winning streak over the Rise to six matches, leading the all-time series 9-1. The Supernovas also improved to 3-0 on the road this season.

Jensen had a season-high five kills (.300) in three sets played.

Rise recorded four aces from four different players: Inneh, Meyer, Alhassan, and Ka'aha'aina-Torres.

GR 18 25 19 22 - 1

OMA 25 20 25 25 - 3

Team Leaders

GR: Kills - Elizabet Inneh 11, Rhamat Alhassan 11, Paige Briggs-Romine 10, Allison Mayfield 10; Assists - Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres 36, Camryn Turner 3, Elena Oglivie 3; Aces - Inneh 1, Leah Meyer 1, Alhassan 1, Ka'aha'aina-Torres 1; Blocks - Alhassan 3, Ka'aha'aina-Torres 2, Inneh 2; Digs - Oglivie 17, Briggs-Romine 11, Ka'aha'aina-Torres 11, Mayfield 10.

OMA: Kills - Emily Londot 20, Brooke Nuneviller 12, Reagan Cooper 10; Assists - Sydney Hilley 44, Brooke Mosher 3; Aces - Kiara Reinhardt 2; Blocks - Cooper 4, Reinhardt 3, Londot 3; Digs - Morgan Hentz 23, Nuneviller 15, Cooper 7.

A - 4,560

Record / Next Match

Grand Rapids: 2-4 / Fri., Feb. 6 at Indy Ignite, 7 p.m.

Omaha: 5-3 / Thu., Feb. 5 at Dallas Pulse, 8 p.m.

Images from this story







Major League Volleyball Stories from February 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.