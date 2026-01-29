Omaha Supernovas and Arby's Team up for 2026 "Arby's Aces"Promotion

Published on January 29, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, are excited to partner with Arby's to launch the "Arby's Aces" promotion, a new fan-focused activation that will run through the 2026 season. The partnership will feature bold Arby's branding and in-arena signage inside the CHI Health Center, along with a dedicated "Arby's Aces" leaderboard on Supernovas.com to keep fans engaged all season long.

When the Supernovas record at least three aces during a home match, fans will score a free medium Curly Fry with the purchase of any menu item. The offer will only be valid on the day immediately following each qualifying home match and can be redeemed at 20 participating Arby's locations across the Omaha metro area.

Participating Locations:

2910 S. 120th St., Omaha, NE

4144 S. 50th St., Omaha, NE

3417 N. 90th St., Omaha, NE

14145 S St., Omaha, NE

13610 W. Maple Rd., Omaha, NE

8429 W. Center Rd., Omaha, NE

4615 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE

18480 Wright St., Omaha, NE

5325 Center St., Omaha, NE

5029 S. 108th St., Omaha, NE

8570 S. 71st Plaza, Papillion, NE

1303 Cornhusker Rd., Bellevue, NE

19609 Oakmont Dr., Gretna, NE

11310 Wickersham Blvd., Gretna, NE

2040 N. Bell St., Fremont, NE

1649 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE

2521 23rd St., Columbus, NE

3313 W. Broadway, Council Bluffs, IA

123 N. Willow Rd., Missouri Valley, IA

20406 Cumberland Dr., Elkhorn, NE

Limit one redemption per customer, per transaction and no substitutions.

The Supernovas have been one of the league's top serving teams through the first three weeks, ranking third in MLV with 1.00 aces per set and second with 25 total aces. In Omaha's sweep of San Diego in its home opener on Jan. 8, the Supernovas recorded seven aces, already matching the season high from the 2025 roster. 10 different players have logged at least one ace this season, led by middle blocker Kiara Reinhardt with five.

Overall, the Supernovas have established themselves as one of the league's top serving teams. In 2024, Omaha stood in a class of its own from the service line, leading the league with 98 aces in 24 matches - 13 more than second-place Atlanta. Outside hitter Betty De La Cruz paced all players with 35 aces, earning Server of the Year honors.

The Supernovas will look to continue their serving success when they return home to take on the San Diego Mojo on Friday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m. CST for National Girls and Women in Sports Night. Omaha then kicks off a three-match road swing in Grand Rapids on Sunday, Feb. 1 at 3 p.m. CST against the Rise.







Major League Volleyball Stories from January 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.