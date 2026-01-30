Dallas Pulse Sweep Columbus Fury to Improve 4-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Dallas PULSE (4-1) dominated with a straight-set win (25-23, 25-21, 25-19) over the Columbus Fury (2-4) on Thursday night at Nationwide Arena.

Dallas PULSE outside hitter Mimi Colyer paced the team with 12 kills on 35 attempts, while outside hitter Sofia Maldonado Diaz capped the night with 10 kills on 23 swings and four aces. Player of the game and middle blocker Lanye Van Buskirk and setter Natalia Valentin-Anderson each added 10 kills and three blocks.

Columbus Fury outside hitter Raina Terry paced the night with 14 kills on 33 swings, and outside hitter Megan Lush tallied six kills.

The PULSE trailed for much of the opening set before closing on a 3-0 run to tie the score 21-21. Dallas took control from there, capitalizing on a Fury error to reach set point at 24-21. A decisive kill from Colyer closed the frame, giving the PULSE a 1-0 lead.

Columbus opened the second set with a 4-0 run and held the PULSE under 10 points early. A service error from setter Ashley Evans helped Dallas regain momentum at 10-15. After trading service errors, Terry recorded another kill before the PULSE flipped the set with an 11-2 run, fueled by three Maldonado Diaz aces, to take their first lead at 22-19. Columbus briefly regained possession on a service error, but Colyer added another kill before the Fury closed the set with back-to-back errors from a missed serve and a double contact violation, sealing the 25-21 win for Dallas.

The third set started tightly contested, with both teams trading points early. Dallas eventually created a separation midway through the frame, delivering their most offensively productive set of the night with a .417 hitting percentage. The PULSE maintained control down the stretch, cruising to a 25-19 win to complete the sweep.

"Tonight was not a perfect game, I think at times we struggled to execute from the baseline giving their libero too many passing opportunities," said Dallas PULSE Head Coach Shannon Winzer. "But coming back from 10-16 in the second set shows how resilient we are. We don't panic, we focus on what we can control and get to work. When we hit our serve, we controlled the game. We continue to do a good job at the net and I think our blockers have the ability to really frustrate teams."

The PULSE will conclude their road trip with a 6 p.m. CT matchup against the Indy Ignite on Saturday, January 31, at Fishers Event Center, streaming live on YouTube, before returning home to host the Omaha Supernovas on Thursday, February 5, at 7:00 p.m. CT at Comerica Center in Frisco, airing on the Roku Channel.







