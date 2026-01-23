Dallas Pulse Notch First Road Win of the Season with 3-2 Victory over Atlanta Vibe

Published on January 23, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Dallas Pulse News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Dallas PULSE (2-1) earned their first-ever road victory Thursday night, outlasting the Atlanta Vibe (2-3) in a five-set match, 3-2 (20-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 15-9), at Gas South Arena in Atlanta.

Dallas PULSE outside hitter and the 2026 MLV first overall draft pick, Mimi Colyer, led all scorers with 24 kills (26 points) on 58 swings. Outside hitter Sofia Maldonado Diaz added 17 kills on 46 attempts. Major League Volleyball's leading middle blockers, Tristin Savage and Layne Van Buskirk, recorded eight and five kills, respectively. The PULSE finished with 12 total blocks, marking their third straight match with double-digit blocks.

For Atlanta, outside hitter Leah Edmond led the Vibe with 20 kills on 47 swings and posted a double-double with 13 digs. Opposite hitter Aiko Jones contributed 15 kills and nine digs.

Dallas opened with the first point, but Atlanta quickly responded and controlled much of the opening set behind Edmond, who tallied eight kills on 14 swings. The PULSE battled back to tie the set at 20-all, but a late 5-0 run propelled the Vibe to a 25-20 first-set win.

The second set featured tight back-and-forth play, with the score knotted 12 times. Colyer provided the spark for Dallas, recording eight kills on 14 attempts to push the PULSE to a 25-22 set victory and even the match.

Momentum shifted again in the third set as two consecutive kills from Dallas, by Maldonado Diaz and middle blocker Van Buskirk, sparked a late surge for the PULSE (21-23), but a service error sealed the set for Atlanta, despite Maldonado Diaz delivering two late points, including an ace, to pull Dallas within one.

Dallas responded in the fourth, breaking a 4-4 tie and holding the lead the rest of the way. PULSE outside hitter Kaylee Cox fueled a key 4-0 run from the service line, extending the PULSE's advantage to 23-16. Atlanta cut the deficit to four, and a kill from opposite hitter Aiko Jones put the Vibe at 20, but an error closed the set, 25-20, and sent the match to a fifth.

In the final frame, Dallas erased two early three-point deficits before tying the score at 7-7. After Atlanta regained a brief two-point lead, Maldonado Diaz notched her 16th kill of the night to pull the PULSE within one. With Cox back at the baseline, Dallas closed the match on a strong run to secure the 15-9 win and a 3-2 victory.

Dallas PULSE will continue their road series Sunday, January 25, with a 2:00 p.m. CT matchup against the Orlando Valkyries at Addition Financial Arena. Fans can watch live on YouTube.

Dallas returns home Thursday, February 5, to host the Omaha Supernovas at Comerica Center in Frisco at 7:00 PM CT.







Major League Volleyball Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.