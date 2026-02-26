Game Preview: San Diego Mojo at Grand Rapids Rise: February 26, 2026

Published on February 25, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Game 13: San Diego Mojo (5-7) at Grand Rapids Rise (3-8)

Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET

Van Andel Arena | Grand Rapids, Mich.

Tune In

The game will broadcast live on Samsung TV+ and stream on YouTube.

Dan Hasty (play-by-play) and Katie Olson (analyst) will be on the call.

MATCHUP STORYLINES

Historic Comeback for San Diego: The Mojo made franchise history on Feb. 12 by completing their first-ever reverse-sweep win. Trailing 0-2 against Grand Rapids at Van Andel Arena, San Diego rallied to win the final three sets, snapping a 0-19 record when facing a two-set deficit. The series between the teams is now tied 5-5.

Road Test for San Diego: The Mojo head back on the road aiming to build on that historic comeback. Under head coach Alisha Childress, the team has shown growth in close matches, with late-set execution becoming a signature strength.

Defense vs. The Block: San Diego's backcourt defense, led by libero Shara Venegas, will be challenged by Grand Rapids' front-row presence, anchored by middle blocker Rhamat Alhassan, who ranks near the top of the league in blocks and efficiency.

Offensive Balance on Both Sides: San Diego relies on a multi-player attack including Marlie Monserez and Grace Loberg, while Grand Rapids looks to consistent scoring from Carli Snyder and Paige Briggs-Romine. Serve-receive and limiting opponent runs will be key in a competitive rematch.

Grand Rapids at Home: The Rise return to Van Andel Arena, where they are 2-3 this season and 15-16 all-time, looking to regain control in a tightly contested series.

SAN DIEGO MOJO OUTLOOK

Building Momentum at Home: The San Diego Mojo improved to 5-7 overall and 4-2 at Viejas Arena following a five-set victory over Omaha. The win marked San Diego's third straight at home and third in its last four matches. The Mojo recorded 100 digs, the second-most in franchise history, and continued to show balance offensively despite a challenging night in serve receive.

Monserez Earns Weekly Honor: Setter Marlie Monserez was named Major League Volleyball Player of the Week after posting 55 assists and 17 digs in the win over Omaha. She ranks fourth in total assists (501) and fifth in assists per set (10.02). Monserez also ranks seventh in total digs (145) and ninth in digs per set (2.90). She leads the league in hitting efficiency (46.8%) and kill percentage (48.1%).

Mojo Lead the League on Defense: San Diego leads the league in total digs (857) and digs per set (17.14), more than a full dig per set ahead of the next team at 16.07. Three Mojo players rank among the league's top eight in total digs: Shara Venegas (1st, 189), Monserez (7th, 145) and Grace Loberg (8th, 144).

Loberg Across the Leaderboard: Grace Loberg ranks sixth in total points (180) and total kills (151), ninth in points per set (3.75) and 10th in kills per set (3.15). She is tied for ninth in total service aces (9) and ranks 10th in aces per set (0.19). Loberg also ranks eighth in total digs (144), seventh in digs per set (3.00), ninth in total blocks (20) and 10th in blocks per set (0.42).

Venegas Anchoring the Back Row: Libero Shara Venegas leads the league in both total digs (189) and digs per set (3.86). She recorded 25 digs in the five-set win over Omaha.

Grote from the Service Line: Marin Grote ranks seventh in total service aces (10) and seventh in aces per set (0.24).

Vicini at the Net: Middle blocker McKenna Vicini ranks third in hitting efficiency (35.9%), providing steady production in the middle.

GRAND RAPIDS RISE OUTLOOK

Looking to Respond: Grand Rapids enters the matchup 1-2 since Feb. 12, including a reverse-sweep loss to San Diego. The Rise won the first two sets in that meeting before the Mojo captured the final three to secure the five-set victory. During that stretch, Grand Rapids also earned a straight-set win over Atlanta and dropped a three-set road match at Dallas.

Ka'aha'aina-Torres Directing the Offense: Setter Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres ranks fourth in assists per set (10.52) and fifth in total assists (444), continuing to guide the Rise attack.

Snyder Producing Across the Board: Carli Snyder ranks ninth in total points (148) and ninth in total kills (129). She is eighth in points per set (3.79) and eighth in kills per set (3.31), while also tied for ninth in service aces (9) and tied for eighth in aces per set (0.23).

Briggs-Romine Adding Scoring: Paige Briggs-Romine ranks 10th in total kills (123) and seventh in kills per set (3.51), providing another consistent offensive option.

Alhassan at the Net: Middle blocker Rhamat Alhassan ranks second in the league in total blocks (30) and fourth in blocks per set (0.73). She also ranks fourth in hitting percentage (46.2%) and fifth in hitting efficiency (33.9%).

Hentz Anchoring the Defense: Libero Morgan Hentz is tied for second in total digs (175) and tied for fourth in digs per set (3.37), leading the Rise back row.







