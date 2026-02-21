Game Preview: Omaha Supernovas at San Diego Mojo: February 22, 2026

Published on February 21, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Game 12: Omaha Supernovas (7-5) at San Diego Mojo (4-7)

Sunday, February 22, 2026 | 4:00 p.m. PT

Viejas Arena | San Diego, Calif.

PROMOTION: Black History Month Celebration Jersey Auction

The Mojo will auction off their Black History Month Celebration jerseys worn during Sunday's match Bidding is open now and will close at 10:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 22.

Bid here: https://fans.winwithdash.com/item/69977bdfff54640008a73881

Proceeds from the auction will be donated directly to the County of San Diego Perinatal Equity Initiative and Black Infant Health Program. Donations will also support Black Legacy Now.

Funds raised will help improve birth and maternal health outcomes for African American families in San Diego County by addressing the systems that contribute to social injustices, economic disparities, and racial and health inequities. The initiative focuses on advancing equity, expanding access to care and creating long-term change that strengthens families and communities.

The game-worn jerseys represent more than a commemorative uniform. They symbolize the Mojo's continued commitment to celebrating culture, elevating community voices and using sport as a platform for meaningful impact.

Fans can place their bids through 10:30 p.m. PT on Feb. 22 to own a piece of Mojo history while supporting a cause that drives lasting change in San Diego.

Tickets

Tickets are available at LetsGoMojo.com.

Tune In

The game will broadcast live on Vice Sports.

Bryan Fenley (play-by-play) and Victoria Dennis (analyst) will be on the call.

MATCHUP STORYLINES

The San Diego Mojo return to Viejas Arena for the third meeting of the season against the Omaha Supernovas and the first matchup in San Diego. The Mojo enter at 4-7 and sixth in the league standings but are one of three teams with a winning record at home in 2026. Omaha sits third at 7-5 and brings a 5-0 road record into the contest, though the Supernovas are just 1-3 all-time in San Diego.

Omaha won the first two matchups this season, sweeping the opener before edging San Diego in a five-set battle that ended 21-19 in the fifth. The Mojo will look to even the season series on their home floor.

San Diego continues to feature multiple players among the league leaders. Grace Loberg ranks sixth in total points and total kills, while Marlie Monserez leads the league in hitting efficiency and ranks fourth in total assists. Kayla Caffey is second in hitting efficiency, and libero Shara Venegas ranks second in digs and digs per set, anchoring a defense that will be tested by an Omaha offense led by Brooke Nuneviller and setter Sydney Hilley.

SAN DIEGO MOJO OUTLOOK

Looking to Bounce Back: The San Diego Mojo had their franchise-record three-match winning streak snapped Sunday with a straight-set loss to the first-place Indy Ignite at the Fishers Event Center. Grace Loberg paced the Mojo with 12 points while Shara Venegas collected a team-high 13 digs. San Diego now sits at 4-7 on the season and returns home Sunday, Feb. 22, to host the Omaha Supernovas at Viejas Arena on Black History Month Celebration Night.

Monserez Among League Leaders: Setter Marlie Monserez ranks fourth in total assists (446) and fifth in assists per set (9.91). She also ranks eighth in total digs (128) and 10th in digs per set (2.84). Offensively, Monserez leads the league in hitting efficiency (44.9%) and ranks fifth in kill percentage (46.4%).

Loberg Across the Leaderboard: Grace Loberg ranks sixth in total points (162) and total kills (135), ninth in points per set (3.77) and kills per set (3.14), ninth in total digs (125) and eighth in digs per set (2.91). She is also ninth in total service aces (9) and aces per set (0.21) and tied for ninth in total blocks (18) while ranking 10th in blocks per set (0.42).

Venegas on the Back Row: Libero Shara Venegas ranks second in total digs (164) and digs per set (3.73), continuing to set the tone defensively.

Grote from the Service Line: Marin Grote ranks seventh in total service aces (10) and seventh in aces per set (0.27), providing consistent pressure from the end line.

Vicini at the Net: McKenna Vicini ranks fifth in hitting efficiency (34.1%), contributing to San Diego's balanced offensive production.

Caffey's Efficiency in the Middle: Middle blocker Kayla Caffey ranks second in hitting efficiency (39.2%) and leads the league in kill percentage (49.4%), continuing to anchor the Mojo attack at the net.

OMAHA SUPERNOVAS OUTLOOK

Trade Reshapes Backcourt: The Omaha Supernovas completed a trade with the Grand Rapids Rise on Feb. 13, acquiring libero Elena Oglivie and a 2026 first-round pick in exchange for libero Morgan Hentz. The move marked the third trade in franchise history, joining a 2023 draft-day deal with Orlando and a preseason 2024 transaction with the San Diego Mojo. Oglivie, the No. 29 overall pick in the 2024 MLV Draft, leads the league in digs per set at 3.86 and ranks seventh in total digs with 135 entering the weekend.

Oglivie Brings Defensive Production: The former Stanford University libero has established herself as one of the league's top defensive players. She is tied for third among MLV liberos with a 61 percent positive passing rate while handling the fifth-most receptions in the league at 171. Her 30 percent perfect passing rate ranks third among liberos. Oglivie steps into a primary role in serve receive after Omaha previously used a two-libero system.

League Leaders Drive Production: Brooke Nuneviller leads the league in total points with 207 and total kills with 193. She ranks fifth in kills per set at 3.86, seventh in points per set at 4.14, sixth in total digs with 143 and ninth in digs per set at 2.86. Setter Sydney Hilley ranks first in total assists with 556 and third in assists per set at 11.12. Kiara Reinhardt ranks second in kill percentage at 48.4 percent, third in hitting efficiency at 37.1 percent, tied for third in total service aces and fourth in aces per set at 0.32. Middle blocker Toyosi Onabanjo also ranks eighth in kill percentage at 44.4 percent.

Onabanjo Finding Offensive Rhythm: Middle blocker Toyosi Onabanjo has increased her production in February. After totaling six kills and seven errors across her first four appearances, she has recorded 38 kills with five errors over the last five matches. She posted a .667 hitting percentage with four blocks against Dallas on Feb. 12 and added eight digs in a five-set win against San Diego on Jan. 30.

Strong Road Record Faces Test in San Diego: Omaha enters the match at 5-0 on the road this season and has won seven consecutive road matches dating to last year, tied for the longest streak in franchise history. Since the start of the 2025 season, the Supernovas are 16-3 in road contests. However, Viejas Arena is the only MLV venue where Omaha holds a losing record at 1-3.







