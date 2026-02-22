Atlanta Vibe Fall to Indy 3-1 at Home

The Indy Ignite topped the Atlanta Vibe, 3-1, at home Saturday in a string of close sets.

"That was disappointing, to say the least," Atlanta Head Coach Kayla Banwarth said. "That match should have been won in four. No question in my head we had opportunities to finish sets but we didn't capitalize so there's not much else to say besides that."

Indy took the first set in a tight battle, 25-21.

Atlanta roared back with a 25-23 victory in the second set behind a thunderous combined 10 kills and three blocks from Opposite Hitter Aiko Jones and Outside Hitter Leah Edmond.

The Ignite edged past Atlanta in the third set in extra points, 27-25, and took the victory in the fourth set in a 25-23 contest.

Jones led the Vibe with 15 kills and a 43% kill percentage along with three blocks and eight digs. The Opposite Hitter attributes her recent surge to implementing specific feedback from her coaches.

"Going back to those basics has put me in really good positions to get kills and be successful," Jones said. "I know my team is covering me and Averi (Carlson) is putting me in great positions."

Edmond continued her strong all-around season with 14 kills, three blocks and five digs.

Edmond highlighted the variety in the Vibe's attack that is emerging as the season moves along - with players like Outside Hitter Taylor Smith stepping up in the Vibe's Thursday win over Columbus and Jones' performance against Indy.

"You can give each game of the season of someone who showed up in a different way than what they maybe have been doing," Edmond said. "I think it's exciting and we still need to find a stride that we're going to consistently get this from everyone every single evening."

Carlson, the Vibe's rookie Setter, added 42 assists, her fourth performance this season with 40 or more assists.

Atlanta takes to the road for the team's next match against the Omaha Supernovas on Thursday, February 26 at 8 pm ET.







