San Diego Mojo to Hold Black History Month Celebration Jersey Auction

Published on February 20, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo are turning a special night on the court into an opportunity to make a lasting impact in the community.

The Mojo will auction off their Black History Month Celebration jerseys worn during Sunday's match against the Omaha Supernovas on Feb. 22. Bidding is open now and will close at 10:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 22.

Bid here: https://fans.winwithdash.com/item/69977bdfff54640008a73881

Proceeds from the auction will be donated directly to the County of San Diego Perinatal Equity Initiative and Black Infant Health Program. Donations will also support Black Legacy Now.

Funds raised will help improve birth and maternal health outcomes for African American families in San Diego County by addressing the systems that contribute to social injustices, economic disparities, and racial and health inequities. The initiative focuses on advancing equity, expanding access to care and creating long-term change that strengthens families and communities.

The game-worn jerseys represent more than a commemorative uniform. They symbolize the Mojo's continued commitment to celebrating culture, elevating community voices and using sport as a platform for meaningful impact.

Fans can place their bids through 10:30 p.m. PT on Feb. 22 to own a piece of Mojo history while supporting a cause that drives lasting change in San Diego.







