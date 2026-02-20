Road Trip Continues at Orlando on Sunday

Published on February 20, 2026

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury will continue their weekend road trip and are set to face the Orlando Valkyries on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Addition Financial Arena. This is the second meeting between the teams this season, with the first matchup going to the Valkyries in five sets.

THE SERIES

This is the 10th meeting between the Columbus Fury and the Orlando Valkyries, with the Valkyries holding a 7-2 advantage in the all-time series. The Valkyries swept the season series last year with four wins over the Fury.

THE OPPONENT

The defending MLV Champions, Orlando Valkyries bounced back from a three-match losing streak with a sweep of the Omaha Supernovas in their last match. The Valkyries have been without star opposite Brittany Abercrombie and setter Chompoo Guedpard for the last few matches. The Valkyries' roster features nine returners, including the entire starting lineup from last season's championship squad. In addition to the group of nine returners, Orlando added 2025 MLV All-Stars Charitie Luper and Hannah Maddux as well as the 2022 World Championships Best Libero Teodora Pusic (Serbia). Head Coach Amy Pauly returns for her third season at the helm.

UNLEASH THE FURY

- The Fury features a roster filled with international experience, looking to improve on the foundation created over the first two seasons.

- Columbus' roster also features four Ohio natives, Megan Lush, Ashley Evans, Raina Terry and Abby Walker, who will once again be playing volleyball in the Buckeye State.

- Head Coach Ángel Pérez returns for his third season at the helm after signing a multi-year contract extension in August.

- The Fury lead Major League Volleyball with 116 total blocks and 2.83 blocks per set. Columbus has had double-digit blocks in six matches, including a franchise record 17 blocks in the Jan. 10 loss to Omaha.

- Raina Terry has had a big start to the season, following up on her solid rookie year in 2025. The Marengo, Ohio native is second in MLV with 199 points and is first with 4.85 points per set. Terry has had double-digit kills in every match and has three double-doubles as well.

- Regan Pittman-Nelson has been a force at the net for the Fury this season, leading the league with 0.83 blocks per set and 30 total blocks. Pittman-Nelson has also been an offensive threat, scoring double-digit points in six matches this season.

- The Fury join the Columbus Blue Jackets (NHL) and the Columbus Crew (MLS) as the major league teams representing the city.

BLOCK PARTY

The Columbus Fury's biggest strength this season has been the team's presence at the net, stuffing a Major League Volleyball leading 2.83 blocks per set. Despite playing the second-fewest sets in the league so far this season, the Fury are also first in the league with 116 total blocks. The team has posted double-digit blocks in six of the 10 matches this season and in the narrow loss to Omaha the Fury set a franchise record with 17 total blocks. This has been a team effort by the Fury, as Regan Pittman-Nelson leads the team with 30 blocks while Raina Terry is right behind her with 25 blocks and three other players also have double-digit blocks.

THE RETURNERS

Megan Lush, Raina Terry and Abby Walker - all Ohio natives - return for another season with the Columbus Fury in 2026. The duo of Terry and Walker were drafted in 2024 and played big roles for the Fury as rookies last season. Terry made an immediate impact, finishing second on the team with 2.55 kills per set (194 kills) and 3.11 points per set (236) after being selected with the 11th overall pick. Walker led the team in blocks and hitting percentage after being taken with the 32nd overall pick. Lush, the two-time team captain and 2025 MLV All-Star, had another great all-around season for the Fury in 2025, finishing with 163 kills, 220 digs, 22 blocks and nine service aces.

THE NEWCOMERS

The Columbus Fury signed several high-impact free agents in August, adding more experience and size to the roster. Among those free agents is setter Ashley Evans - an Ohio native - who played last season for Bergamo in the Italian league after being the MLV assists leader during the league's inaugural season in 2024. Additionally, the Fury added middle blocker Rachel Gomez, setter Audrey Pak and middle blocker Regan Pittman in August. Columbus later signed middle blocker Rainelle Jones, an MLV veteran and Fury fan favorite from the 2024 season, outside hitter Jaelyn Hodge, libero Kamaile Hiapo and opposite Kashauna Williams.

THE ROOKIES

With a plan of adding "point scorers" to the roster during the 2025 MLV Draft, the Columbus Fury did just that by adding Flormarie Heredia Colon (Miami), Maya Winterhoff (App State) and free agent Akasha Anderson (Purdue). Heredia Colon, an outside hitter from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, led the NCAA in kills as a senior in 2025 and set the Miami record for career kills. Winterhoff, a middle blocker, led the Sun Belt in hitting percentage for a third-consecutive season in 2025, while Anderson, an outside hitter, was named All-Big Ten Second Team in her final collegiate season.

The Columbus Fury are scheduled to return home to Nationwide Arena to host Indy Ignite on Friday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. The Fury have several ticket options available for fans - including single match, partial plans and full season tickets. Click here or email columbusfury@columbusfury.com for more details. Fans can also call the ticket office at 614-380-FURY (3879).







