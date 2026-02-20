Fury Drop Four-Set Match to Atlanta

Published on February 19, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Columbus Fury News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - Akasha Anderson recorded her first career double-double but it was not enough as the Columbus Fury fell to the Atlanta Vibe in four sets, 25-23, 16-25, 25-18, 25-13, on Thursday at Gas South Arena.

Anderson finished with 13 kills and 12 digs in her second start of the season. Raina Terry led the Fury offensively with 17 kills and added five digs and one block.

Kamaile Hiapo made her second start at libero and led the Fury with 20 digs, while adding six assists. Ashley Evans recorded her eighth double-double of the season with 30 assists and 13 digs.

The Fury jumped out to a big lead in the first set and were the first team to 20 but Atlanta made a big rally late and finished on a 5-0 run to win the set 25-23. Terry had a big offensive output in the opening set, finishing with eight kills on 16 attempts. The Vibe trailed 21-16 in the set before going on a 9-2 run to complete the comeback.

Atlanta picked right up where they left off in the first set, jumping out to a 4-0 lead and going up 9-8 in the second set. The Fury then came to life in a big way, going on a massive 11-0 run and taking a 19-9 lead. Columbus closed out the second set, 25-16, to tie the match up at one set apiece. The biggest difference in the set was the Fury defense, as they held the Vibe to an .020 hitting percentage while recording 29 digs and three blocks.

The Vibe bounced back and rolled to a big win in the third set, 25-18, to retake the lead in the match. Columbus was not able to stifle the Atlanta offense in the third set, as the Vibe hit .250 and had a balanced attack. Terry and Anderson each had four kills in the set but it wasn't enough to overcome the Vibe.

Atlanta closed out the win with an emphatic fourth set, 25-13, leading from start to finish. The Vibe hit .571 in the fourth set and served tough with four aces.

Up Next

The Columbus Fury will continue the weekend road trip, traveling to central Florida to face the Orlando Valkyries on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Addition Financial Arena. The Fury return home to Nationwide Arena on Friday, February 27 to face the Indy Ignite at 7 p.m. There are several ticket options available for fans - including single match, partial plans and full season tickets. Click here or email columbusfury@columbusfury.com for more details. Fans can also call the ticket office at 614-380-FURY (3879).







Major League Volleyball Stories from February 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.