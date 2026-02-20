Comerica Center to Host MLV Championship, Third Match for a Million to Crown Best in Pro Volleyball this May

Published on February 19, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Dallas Pulse News Release







Major League Volleyball has announced that Comerica Center- home of the newest MLV team, the Dallas Pulse - has been awarded the 2026 Major League Volleyball Championship. The event will take place on Thursday, May 7 and Saturday, May 9.

The three postseason matches will be held in Frisco, Texas, with two semifinal matches on Thursday before the Match For A Million on Saturday. The title match offers the most lucrative prize in American volleyball. The winning team earns a one million dollar bonus to be distributed among its roster. All three matches will be broadcast exclusively on ION as part of MLV's new partnership with Scripps Sports, which brings the league's championship to every U.S. TV household via over-the-air and all major pay TV and connected TV/FAST services.

"The sport of volleyball is extremely vibrant and strong in the entire North Texas region," noted MLV Board of Directors Co-Chair Scott Gorsline. "The excitement in the market for our sport was a key factor in deciding to bring our postseason to Frisco and the Comerica Center."

Comerica Center is a premiere entertainment venue in the area. In addition to the Pulse, it is also home to offices for the NHL's Dallas Stars and the Texas Legends, the Dallas Mavericks' G-League affiliate. The arena seats up to 6,000 people and features a state-of-the-art sound system, four LED video screens, as well as ad panels, ribbon boards, 12 suites and a private lounge area. The facility recently underwent a renovation in 2023.

The venue hosts a variety of sporting events, concerts, family shows, and trade and corporate conventions. Its versatility and intimate environment allows patrons to get the full experience of every event. Comerica Center welcomes more than 250,000 people through its doors for over 120 events annually.

"We're thrilled to be chosen to host the Major League Volleyball Championship at Comerica Center Arena this spring," said Matt Bowman, Chief Revenue Officer, Dallas Stars. "Coming off the excitement of the inaugural season of the Dallas Pulse, our fans will now get to experience the league's pinnacle moment. It's a wonderful opportunity for our newly-renovated arena to host this world-class event."

"The Dallas Pulse have already been a wonderful addition to our impressive roster of professional sports organizations in Frisco," said Josh Dill, Assistant Executive Director of Visit Frisco. "We are thrilled that Major League Volleyball would entrust our wonderful partners at Comerica Center and Sports City USA with hosting their 2026 Championship."

Details on ticket purchases and availability for the Championship will be announced in the near future.







