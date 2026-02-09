Dallas Pulse Powers Past Grand Rapids Rise in Four Sets

Published on February 8, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Dallas Pulse News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas PULSE (5-3), North Texas' women's professional volleyball team, defeated the Grand Rapids Rise (2-6) in four sets (22-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-21) at Comerica Center on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas PULSE Player of the Game and outside hitter Mimi Colyer led all scorers with 27 points on 22 kills and 10 digs. Outside hitter Kaylee Cox added a double-double with 14 kills and 13 digs, while middle blockers Layne Van Buskirk and Tristin Savage combined for 12 kills and five blocks. The team finished with 13 blocks and 79 digs.

Grand Rapids was paced by outside hitters Alexis Shelton (13 kills, 14 digs) and Carli Snyder (13 kills, 12 digs), who each recorded double-doubles, with outside hitter Allison Mayfield adding 10 kills.

The opening set was tightly contested, featuring multiple ties and lead changes. A Colyer kill knotted the score at 19-19, but the Rise answered with a decisive 4-0 run. Late kills from Van Buskirk and outside hitter Sofia Maldonado Diaz weren't enough to close the gap, as Grand Rapids claimed the set, 25-22.

Dallas responded in the second frame. Tied at 4-4, a Grand Rapids challenge swung in favor of the PULSE, giving Dallas a point and taking one away from the Rise. The teams traded points until a 10-0 run gave the team a 16-8 lead. The Rise were unable to recover as the PULSE closed out the set, 25-18.

"I think we were having a lot more fun and just enjoying it more," said Colyer.

Carrying that energy into the third set, Dallas stayed disciplined point-to-point. Leading 17-16, the PULSE regained possession following a Rise service error and surged on a 7-0 run to close the set, 25-16.

The fourth set mirrored the intensity of the opener, with several ties throughout. Dallas maintained a narrow lead as Grand Rapids stayed within striking distance. Trailing 21-19, the Rise pulled within one after a Shelton ace, but a service error returned possession to the PULSE. Dallas closed on a 3-1 run to secure the match.

The PULSE head out on their second road trip of the season to face the Omaha Supernovas at CHI Health Center on Thursday, February 12, at 7:00 p.m. CT.







