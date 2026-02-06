Dallas Pulse Fall in Outing against Omaha Supernovas

Published on February 6, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Dallas Pulse News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas PULSE (4-3), North Texas' women's professional volleyball team, fell in straight sets (22-25, 18-25, 23-25) to the Omaha Supernovas (6-3) at Comerica Center on Thursday night.

Outside hitter Sofia Maldonado Diaz led Dallas with 16 kills on 27 swings, while Mimi Colyer added 11 kills. Middle blocker Layne Van Buskirk contributed six kills and three blocks in the effort.

Omaha was paced by outside hitter Reagan Cooper, who recorded 14 kills on 30 attempts. Brooke Nuneviller added 11 kills, and middle blocker Toyosi Onabanjo finished with six kills on 10 swings.

Omaha jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the opening set, but Dallas never trailed too far behind. Through five ties, Omaha maintained control of the set, ultimately securing the frame, 25-22.

The PULSE opened the second set with a 3-1 advantage. After another battle of cat-and-mouse, the Supernovas responded with a 25-18 pull away for the win. Omaha hit .435 in the set with just one error, led by four kills from Cooper and three from Onabanjo.

Dallas battled in the third, trimming a five-point deficit to help themselves to a score of 22-21 late in the set. Both teams traded points down the stretch, but Omaha closed it out, 25-23, to secure the sweep.

The PULSE return to Comerica Center on Sunday, February 8, to take on the Grand Rapids Rise at 2:00 PM CT.







Major League Volleyball Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.