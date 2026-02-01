Dallas Pulse Fall to Indy Ignite in Three Sets

Published on January 31, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

FISHERS, Ind. - The Dallas PULSE (4-2), North Texas' professional women's volleyball team, saw its four-match winning streak snapped in a loss to Indy Ignite (5-1), 14-25, 14-25, 27-29, on Saturday night at Fishers Event Center.

Outside hitter Sofia Maldonado Diaz paced the PULSE with nine kills and seven digs. Mimi Colyer added seven kills, while middle blocker Layne Van Buskirk recorded six kills on 10 swings with one error, finishing with a .500 hitting percentage. Setter Natalia Valentin-Anderson, finished with 29 assists and nine digs.

Indy was led by outside hitter Kayla Lund and middle blocker Lydia Martyn, who each posted 10 kills. Lund finished with 29 attempts, while Martyn converted 10 of 16 swings. Outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh and opposite hitter Azhani Tealer chipped in nine and eight kills, respectively, and middle blocker Blake Mohler added five.

The Ignite set the tone early, opening the match with a 7-2 run. Dallas answered with a 6-2 surge to close the gap, but Indy closed the frame on a decisive 16-6 run capped by a Lund kill.

Dallas struggled to find rhythm in the second set, managing 13 total kills through the first two frames as Indy extended its lead to 2-0.

"We lost focus in our points, and we lost ourselves in our points," said Dallas PULSE Head Coach Shannon Winzer. "For the first time in a long time, I saw us kind of panic when we didn't really have an answer, and then it just snowballed from there, and then we started to get a little bit uptight, and those errors started to come faster."

"We can learn to stay in the point longer and just fight," Van Buskirk said, and the PULSE showed that resilience in the third set.

Trailing 21-17, Dallas used a 4-0 run to ignite a late rally. The teams traded momentum down the stretch, tying the score six times before Indy edged out the set, 29-27, to seal the sweep.

The PULSE returns home to host the Omaha Supernovas on Thursday, February 5, at 7:00 p.m. CT at Comerica Center in Frisco. The match will air on The Roku Channel.







