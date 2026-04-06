Dallas Pulse Falls in Five-Set Battle to San Diego Mojo, Streak Snapped at Eight

Published on April 6, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Dallas Pulse News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Dallas PULSE (16-6) saw its eight-match winning streak end in a five-set loss (19-25, 24-26, 25-23, 27-25, 11-15) to the San Diego Mojo (10-10) on the road. Despite forcing a decisive fifth set, Dallas was unable to hold off a late San Diego push in the final frame.

Despite the loss, Dallas PULSE outside hitter Mimi Colyer delivered a match-high 27 points on 24 kills and three blocks, adding 14 digs for a double-double. Outside hitter Sofia Maldonado Diaz followed with 18 points on 14 kills, three blocks, seven digs, and an ace, while pin hitter Kaylee Cox contributed 16 points on 16 kills (.302) and 14 digs for a double-double. Opposite Kelsie Payne totaled nine points, nine digs, two kills, an ace, and six blocks- tying the franchise single-match record. Middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord added eight points on six kills (.455) and two blocks, along with three digs. Tristin Savage finished with a kill, an ace, and a block, while Karson Bacon chipped in a kill, an ace, and three digs. Setter Natalia Valentin-Anderson dished out 57 assists and added 12 digs for her 18th double-double of the season, along with two kills.

For San Diego, outside hitter Maya Tabron paced the Mojo with 20 points on 17 kills and 20 digs for a double-double. Middle blocker Marin Grote added 11 kills on .304 hitting and an ace, while opposite Morgan Lewis finished with 13 kills (.394) and 12 digs. Outside hitter Grace Loberg contributed 10 kills and 13 digs. Middle blocker Taylor Sandbothe totaled five kills, two blocks, and three aces, while outside hitter Allison Jacobs added five kills and a block. Opposite Jovana Brakočević recorded a kill and a block, and setter Marlie Monserez finished with 60 assists and 13 digs for a double-double.

San Diego opened the match with a quick 9-5 start, capitalizing on four Dallas errors and a strong offensive push. The PULSE cut the deficit to one, trailing 12-11, but the Mojo answered with a 4-0 run to take a 16-11 lead at the media timeout. Dallas narrowed the gap to 20-18, but San Diego used a late 5-2 surge to close out the set, 25-19. The Mojo outpaced the PULSE from the service line, committing zero service errors compared to Dallas' five. San Diego also held the edge in blocks (4-3) and hitting efficiency (.219 to .176), while keeping Dallas out of system and limiting production from the outside.

The Mojo jumped out to a 5-1 lead early in the second frame and extended the advantage to 11-6. Dallas responded with a 6-1 run to take its first lead of the night. The set was tied eight times down the stretch as the PULSE found a better offensive rhythm, hitting .271 and getting more production from its pin hitters. Colyer and Maldonado Diaz combined for 23 of Dallas' kills, while San Diego totaled 27 kills across the first two sets. With the score tied at 24-24, a kill from Tabron followed by an ace from Grote gave the Mojo a 2-0 match lead.

In the third frame, Dallas again faced an early deficit as the Mojo controlled much of the set. The PULSE chipped away to trail 20-17 before a 5-0 run flipped the momentum and gave Dallas a 22-20 advantage. A service error, followed by a Grote ace, evened the score at 22-all. After trading points to 23-23, an attack error by Lewis and a kill from Cox sealed the set for Dallas, 25-23, forcing a fourth.

A PULSE 4-0 run closed in on San Diego's 4-0 advantage to the set. A kill from Monserrez got the sideout, and a Mojo service error tied the set 5-5. Grote would get another kill for the PULSE before the 3-0 run, consisting of a consecutive block and kill from Payne and an error from Grote, put the PULSE up 8-6. Dallas paced the set to an 18-16 advantage. A 5-0 run took back the lead for the Mojo, and then they extended it to 24-22 set point. A Cox kill and an attack error from Tanbron tied all teams 24-24. Cox and Tabron traded kills for a 25-25 score. Another kill from Cox and an attack error from Tabron gave Dallas the 27-25 win, pushing the match to a fifth set.

A Mojo error and a kill from Colyer and Maldonado Diaz gave Dallas the quick 3-0 lead before consecutive kills from Jacobs and a block from Grote tied things up. A Colyer kill and a Jacobs error gave the PULSE the advantage again at 5-3. Mojo's Lewis and the PULSE's Cox exchanged kills, and Grote and Tabron put up consecutive kills to tie it up 6-6. A Jacobs service error gave the PULSE the sideout (7-6). A kill from Lewis tied the game, 7-7, but Cox returned the favor and gave the PULSE an 8- 7 edge. Back-to-back kills from Lewis, followed by a Tabron kill, put the Mojo back on top, 10-8. Maldonado Diaz blasted one to the floor for the sideout, but the Mojo's 5-3 run sealed their victory (15-11), ending the PULSE's winning streak.

Dallas will look to get back in the win column as they continue their road stretch in Omaha on Sunday, April 12, at CHI Health Center. First serve is set for 4 PM CT. Fans can stream the game live on Victory+.







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.