Valkyries Outlast Fury in Five-Set Match

Published on January 31, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Orlando Valkyries opened strong and closed late to defeat the Columbus Fury in five sets, 25-19, 16-25, 25-9, 21-25, 15-11, on Saturday night at Nationwide Arena. The Fury (2-5) lost their third five-set match of the season.

Raina Terry was the offensive leader for the Fury yet again, finishing with 17 kills to go with seven digs, three blocks and a career-high tying three service aces. Led by Terry at the service line, the Fury had a season-high five aces.

Both setters, Audrey Pak and Ashley Evans, continued to share opportunities throughout the five sets. Pak had 16 assists, four digs, and two kills. Evans had 25 assists and 14 digs.

The Fury got contributions from several players during the match, as Regan Pittman-Nelson had nine kills, six digs and four blocks, while Abby Walker had seven kills, and Megan Lush and Jaelyn Hodge each added five kills. Middle blocker Rainelle Jones finished with four blocks and three kills coming off the bench for the Fury.

"The sets that we lost, we played terrible and the sets that we won, we played amazing. So we've got to find that easy middle where we feel comfortable playing at a good level, so we can compete with this team," head coach Angel Perez said. "Credit to all of the players that came from the bench to kind of change the vibe of the game and the energy of the game and give us new life. We always speak about being the best team out there, and I think today, we show that we are deep and that we have pieces that can come in and do the job."

Orlando controlled the opening set from the start, jumping out to a 5-1 lead and maintaining steady pressure throughout. Pittman-Nelson and Walker provided offense at the net for Columbus, while Terry added a late run of points that trimmed the deficit. The Fury closed within five late, but Orlando held on to take the first set 25-19.

Columbus responded in the second set with its most consistent stretch of the match. Terry opened with a kill and followed with a block, while Walker added a block and multiple kills to help the Fury build an early lead. A successful Columbus challenge extended the advantage, and Evans contributed an ace and a late kill as the Fury reached 20 points first. Columbus closed the set on a strong run to even the match with a 25-16 win.

The third set belonged to Orlando, which used multiple scoring runs to pull away early. The Valkyries opened with a 9-3 surge and continued to extend the lead despite lineup changes by Columbus. Orlando won a challenge late in the set and closed out the frame 25-9.

Columbus regained momentum in the fourth set behind strong play from the middle. Jones recorded an early block, and the Fury went on a 4-0 run that forced an Orlando timeout. Pak added a setter dump, while Terry and opposite hitter Kashauna Williams contributed kills to maintain the lead. Orlando cut the deficit late, but Columbus closed the set behind kills from Williams and Lush to force a deciding fifth set, 25-21.

Orlando took early control in the final set, leading 8-3 at the switch. Columbus answered with points, fighting back to tie at 10, building suspense and engaging fans' emotions until the decisive finish. Orlando finished the fifth set on a 5-1 run to win the fifth set 15-11.

The Fury will head back on the road next week, traveling to San Diego to face the Mojo on Friday, Feb. 6 at 10 p.m. ET. The match will be the first of three Fury matches broadcast live on CBS Sports Network this season.







